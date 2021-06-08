A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a multimedia marketing campaign to inform more Iowans about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and to encourage them to get vaccinated.
“As eligibility further expands to the pediatric population, it’s important that we reach even more diverse groups of Iowans, including teens and their parents or guardians, with information about the vaccine,” IDPH Director Kelly Garcia said. “That means getting creative with how we deliver messages through traditional and digital channels.”
Television ads and online video that are currently running feature images of iconic Iowa events and summertime traditions that reflect a return to normalcy, she said.
A new ad features Major Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 late last year. His experience reinforces the message that COVID-19 can affect anyone, and that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your health, according to IDPH.
The campaign will run on broadcast, cable and connected TV; digital video channels including YouTube, Hulu and TikTok; traditional and digital radio channels, which will include spots in English and Spanish; social media; online advertising; and billboards.
More than 2.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Iowa and more than 1.38 million Iowans are fully vaccinated. For vaccination information, visit vaccinateiowa.gov.
CROPS EMERGING: Iowa farmers have planted most of their corn and soybean acres with much of the 2021 crop now emerged and growing.
“After a relatively cool end to May, above-average temperatures arrived at the end of last week, which will help push the crops along,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. “The forecast shows warm temperatures and limited chances of rain, so we’re continuing to keep a close eye on the drought conditions.”
Corn emergence reached 96% — nine days ahead of the five-year average — with 77% of Iowa’s corn condition rated good to excellent. At 98%, nearly all of Iowa’s soybean crop has been planted, almost two weeks ahead of normal with 86% of soybeans emerged statewide and 73% of the crop rated good to excellent.
Dry conditions and higher temperatures meant farmers had 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 7% very short, 32% short, 59% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions in northwest, west-central, central and south-central Iowa were rated over 50% short to very short.
Some producers in the upper two-thirds of the state replanted corn and soybeans because of frost damage in late May.