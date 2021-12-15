A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021:

AUDITORS ENDORSE VAN LANCKER: Eric Van Lancker, a Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State, announced the endorsements of seven current and two former county auditors. Van Lancker is the current Clinton County auditor. He is running for the party’s nomination to square off against Republican incumbent auditor Paul Pate in next year’s election.

“Eric works tirelessly to improve the administration of elections, benefiting all Iowans. He is an advocate and mentor for his fellow county auditors,” Story County auditor Lucy Martin said in a news release from the Van Lancker campaign.

The full list of endorsements from current auditors also includes: Travis Weipert (Johnson County), Grant Veeder (Black Hawk), Lucy Martin (Story), Kevin Dragotto (Dubuque), Denise Fraise (Lee), Jennifer Garms (Clayton), and Sandi Sturgell (Louisa). Van Lancker was also endorsed by former auditors Denise Dolan (Dubuque) and Cindy Gosse (Buchanan).

MAYORS ENDORSE DEJEAR: Deidre DeJear’s campaign for governor was endorsed by Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague and Coralville Mayor-elect Meghann Foster.

In his endorsement, Teague noted DeJear’s 2018 campaign for Iowa Secretary of State, in which she became the first Black woman to win a statewide primary in Iowa history. Teague is Iowa City’s second Black mayor.

“Deidre’s exciting campaign helped energize the Democratic base and spurred record turnout that led to the best midterm election cycle that Democrats have had in Iowa in the past 15 years. I am confident that with Deidre at the head of the ticket in 2022, we can do even better,” Teague said in a news release from the DeJear campaign.

Other Democrats running for governor include Waterloo state lawmaker Ras Smith and Waukee attorney Kim West. They seek their party’s nomination and the opportunity to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

AFP ENDORSES TWO: The political arm of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative libertarian advocacy organization founded by the activist and billionaire Koch brothers, endorsed Republicans Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn for Congress.

Miller-Meeks is finishing her first two-year term in the U.S. House, and has announced she will seek re-election in Iowa’s new 1st District, which contains much of the current 2nd District that she represents. Another Republican, Bettendorf businessman Kyle Kuehl has also declared his candidacy in the new 1st District.

“Since assuming office in 2021, Representative Miller-Meeks has distinguished herself as a principled leader who puts people over politics. Today, it is even more essential that we have a leader in Washington who will stand up for Iowa families and lead the way toward more economic opportunity, making it easier for businesses to thrive and create jobs,” Americans for Prosperity Action senior advisor Drew Klein said in a news release.

Nunn, a state lawmaker from Bondurant, is among three Republicans running for the party’s nomination and the opportunity to face two-term incumbent and Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. The other Republicans in the primary are Nicole Hasso of Johnston, Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs, and Gary Leffler of West Des Moines.

Klein said in the release that the group is supporting Nunn “for his dedication to getting Iowa’s economy back on track, reducing regulatory barriers standing in the way of businesses and individuals growing, and reforming our criminal justice system.”

EMILY’S LIST ENDORSES FINKENAUER: Abby Finkenauer’s campaign for U.S. Senate was endorsed by EMILY’S List, a national group that works to get pro-choice women elected to office.

Finkenauer, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, is a former Congresswoman and state lawmaker. She is among four Democrats running in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

“Throughout her career, Finkenauer has been a leader focused on increasing economic opportunities for all Iowans. She has fought for better wages, Iowa schools, labor rights, paid family leave, affordable health care, and equal pay for women,” EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler said in a news release. “With Republicans’ increased focus on dangerous anti-choice legislation, it has never been more important to expand the number of Democratic pro-choice women in the U.S. Senate.”

The other Democrats in the Senate primary are Sioux City veteran Michael Franken, Minden physician Glenn Hurst, and Burlington veterans advocate Bob Krause.

HURST ENDORSES TERM LIMITS: Glenn Hurst, a Democratic candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, received praise from a national group that advocates for term limits after Hurst signed a pledge to support a proposed constitutional amendment that would implement term limits.

The group, U.S. Term Limits, advocates for a constitutional amendment limiting U.S. House members to three two-year terms in office and U.S. Senate members to two six-year terms.

“Glenn’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people,” U.S. Term Limits president Philip Blumel said in a news release. “America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

Hurst, a physician from Minden, is the first candidate in the Iowa Senate Democratic primary to sign the pledge, the group said. The other Democratic candidates are former Congresswoman and state lawmaker Abby Finkenauer, U.S. Navy veteran Michael Franken, and veterans advocate Bob Krause.

The incumbent is seven-term Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who also faces a primary challenge from attorney and state lawmaker Jim Carlin.

