A new parking ramp and additional housing could come to downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — A new parking ramp and additional housing could be coming to downtown.

The City Council on Monday will consider approving a purchase rights agreement to buy and redevelop the parking lot near the SportsPlex, adding a parking ramp and residential development. The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

The ramp would service the SportsPlex, Young Arena, the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Singlespeed and surrounding businesses. Developers are also looking at building apartments above the parking garage.

An agreement allows the developer to look for funding. The developer’s proposed project would be an investment of more than $40 million.

Four public hearings will be held during the meeting. Among them are:

A site plan amendment for five single-family homes at Williston Field to be built by Hawkeye Community College students. The field has been sitting empty for years after previous developers didn’t follow through with projects. After the hearing, city documents suggest the council may adopt the ordinance Monday by suspending rules that require approval at three separate meetings before it goes into effect.

The replacement of two Sergeant Road Trail bridges. The city received three bids for the project, which the council will vote on. Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck submitted the lowest proposal at $323,403.

A five-year agreement for a property lease and conveyance of land in the South Waterloo Business Park. Multiple data containers/centers would be established at a cost of $1,000 a month with an option to purchase the property for $1. Documents say the city is working with a development group to look at blockchain development.

Other scheduled business coming before the council includes:

An amendment to the Animal Control Services agreement with the Cedar Bend Humane Society increasing fees 3% to hold an animal per day. Currently, it costs animal control $54 to hold an animal without identification for three days, which would rise to $55.62. Another increase of the same amount wouldn’t happen until July 2025. Sandie Greco, traffic operations director, said in city documents that growing costs at the humane society are driving the increase.

An amendment to the lease agreement with the Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Association for a 10-year extension and addition of land at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Designating $4.5 million in city matching funds for the transformation of Gates and Byrnes parks project. Leisure Services submitted an application to the state’s Economic Development Authority for a $1 million grant. The agency requires the city to commit $4.5 million. The expense would be funded through the capital improvement plan program over the next two years.