9 properties in Cedar Falls floodplain could be demolished in mid-2022

CEDAR FALLS – If City Council approves a resolution involving a $1.49 million pre-disaster grant Monday, staff will extend buyout offers to nine interested homeowners in the northern Cedar Falls floodplain.

The Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division (HSEMD) program was placed on hold in 2019 because of a statewide flooding emergency, restarted in 2021, and according to the city, aims to "help mitigate future flood damage claims on private property."

Once the city takes possession of them, it expects demolition to begin in mid-2022. In order to unlock the state funds, the city also provides $224,706 from its coffers for a match requirement.

Council convenes Monday at City Hall for its committee of the whole and regular meetings at 5:50 and 7 p.m., respectively. Virtual options are available for those interested in participating remotely.

One item is scheduled for the committee of the whole meeting: “Downtown Zoning Code – Private Parking Requirements.” Planning & Community Services Manager Karen Howard will lead a 60-minute discussion on a hot topic for many downtown property and business owners.

As for council’s regular meeting agenda, a low bid of $161,197 from Boulder Contracting for the 2021 Street Patching Project also will be considered for approval by elected officials. Road paving, sidewalk, pedestrian ramp and curbing work would take place at locations where Cedar Falls Utilities previously made repairs.

A list of addresses, provided last month, include 301 Longview Street; 1104 Lakeshore Drive; 510 College St.; 504 Walnut St.; 521 Tremont St.; 803, 1931, and 2009 Clay St. 1004 Hudson Road; 1422 Laurel Circle; 1205 West 18th St.; 1210 West 19th St.; 503 West 22nd St.; 1819 Belle Ave.; 2025 Oakland Ave.; 1304, 1237, 1825 and 1604 Madison St.; 2103, 2016, 2405, and 2421 Ashland Ave.; 2015 Timber Drive; 828 and 1117 East Seerley Boulevard; 1804 and 1908 Hawthorne Drive; 2611, 2920, and 3025 McClain Drive; 2407 and 2408 Willow Lane; 2406 and 2422 Sunset Boulevard; 2915 Alameda St.; 3021 Cedar Heights Drive; 1728 Maplewood Drive; 1212 Lilac Lane; 1906 State St.; and the southwest corner of Greenhill Road and Coneflower Parkway.

In addition to the items related to street patching and the city's northern floodplain, a resolution will come before council involving the final phase of the Iowa Economic Development Authority's "Certified Sites" program for 200 acres the city purchased as an expansion of its Industrial & Technology Park on Viking Road.

The process, which could wrap up at the end of this year or the beginning of next, would lend developers the confidence that the acres are suitable for new facilities.

The lengthy council agenda includes a number of other items for possible adoption, including a a federally funded rental housing rehabilitation program that would lend forgivable loans to qualified properties.

If approved by council, Oct. 18 will be the date of a public hearing on the proposed plans for the City Hall remodeling project, which is estimated to cost $4.5 million -- more than half of which is allocated for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements and more specifically a new variable refrigerant flow system (VRF), fire alarm panel, LED lights, and updates to its security system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.