 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
856 late early voters cast ballots at the courthouse on Monday
0 comments
featured

856 late early voters cast ballots at the courthouse on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
051220jr-courthouse-3

Black Hawk County Courthouse

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Voters flooded the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Monday for the last chance to vote early in this year’s general election.

The line stretched out the door and across the side of the building past the dumpsters on the corner as residents hoping to beat long lines at the polls on Tuesday’s Election Day created their own long line.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Many waited for hours as the line snaked up the steps and doubled around on the second floor before ending at the Auditor’s Office election window. Those who arrived before the 5 p.m. closing time were allowed to cast their ballots, said Auditor Grant Veeder.

“We knew there would be a line out the door at closing time, so we sent an employee outside to mark the end of the line at 5 p.m. Everyone in line at 5 p.m. was allowed to vote,” Veeder said.

A total of 856 people voted at the courthouse on Monday, he said.

Early voting started Oct. 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mychal Olson talks about voting for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News