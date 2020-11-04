856 late early voters cast ballots at the courthouse on Monday

WATERLOO – Voters flooded the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Monday for the last chance to vote early in this year’s general election.

The line stretched out the door and across the side of the building past the dumpsters on the corner as residents hoping to beat long lines at the polls on Tuesday’s Election Day created their own long line.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many waited for hours as the line snaked up the steps and doubled around on the second floor before ending at the Auditor’s Office election window. Those who arrived before the 5 p.m. closing time were allowed to cast their ballots, said Auditor Grant Veeder.

“We knew there would be a line out the door at closing time, so we sent an employee outside to mark the end of the line at 5 p.m. Everyone in line at 5 p.m. was allowed to vote,” Veeder said.

A total of 856 people voted at the courthouse on Monday, he said.

Early voting started Oct. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.