$78K grant awarded for water quality project at new CF high school

CEDAR FALLS — The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District and the Cedar Falls School District were recently awarded a $78,500 grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for a water quality project.

It’s described as “benefiting the Cedar Valley community, Dry Run Creek and the Middle Cedar River watershed” at the new high school on West 27th Street slated to open in 2024.

The Cedar Falls project was one of 17 across the state to share more than $2 million in funding and technical assistance through the state’s Water Quality Initiative, the department announced Tuesday.

“These projects will help show the conservation progress we can make when rural and urban citizens and public and private partners work together,” said Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig in the announcement. “They are a good example of how Iowa’s cities and communities can make a meaningful impact on water quality for their residents and neighbors downstream, while providing a blueprint for others to follow.”

The Cedar Falls project will feature more than 30 acres of native prairie landscaping and several bio-retention cells, in addition to existing soil quality restoration and to-be installed detention basins to reach the intended storm water management and water quality goals.

The partnership’s mission of conservation implementation and encouraging the adoption of stormwater best management practices is based on the community’s vision “for the construction of a sustainable high school,” states the grant application.

The application also said the agencies feel it is a “rare opportunity that constructing a new education building brings” to make conservation a key part of decades of education opportunities.

Energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, stormwater management, and habitat creation, among other sustainable principles, will be emphasized with the project.

Some of the supplementary conservation efforts include natural lighting, renewable materials, waste reduction, high efficiency mechanical systems, geothermal wells, solar power generation, LED lighting, windbreaks, as well as native/local trees and plantings to eliminate irrigation and conserve water.

On the stormwater management side, the application said “every opportunity was considered.” Detention basins will meet the site standard stormwater management requirements. To implement the desired water quality component, stormwater BMPs were added.

“This will be an exemplary model for other school districts throughout the entire state and beyond to aspire to. This project is a high priority for DRC (Dry Run Creek) given the site’s proximity to the stream, being located 1,000 feet directly uphill from the university branch. This stretch has maintained the best biological scores of the watershed thanks to partnerships with the high school’s neighbor, the University of Northern Iowa.

“Having two conservation-minded educational institutions next to each other will provide enhanced outreach and engagement for thousands of citizens. Constructing a new high school will undoubtedly encourage future development of homes nearby, as evident of the city’s future land use plan. Having these conservation components being within these highly visible areas can encourage additional conservation implementation by local residents.”

The grant makes up 50% of the $158,000 estimated cost for the stormwater management infrastructure and is “just for the eligible stormwater management components of the new high school, which is but a fraction of the entire building project,” said Josh Balk, the Dry Run Creek Watershed and Source Water Protection Coordinator at the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District, in an email.

