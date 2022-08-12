7 apply for Cedar Falls police chief job; interviews slated for next month

CEDAR FALLS — The city announced Wednesday that seven applications were received from people interested in becoming its police chief.

Initial interviews are expected to happen in early to mid-September following the civil service review process. Finalists could be announced in early October and a second round of interviews would follow in mid-October, according to a news release.

“The city will continue to provide updates to the community as the process moves forward,” the release stated.

Former police chief Craig Berte, who had served in the position since 2020, was confirmed as the public safety director in June by the City Council in a 5-2 vote. He was the replacement for Jeff Olson, who retired.

He leads the department of about 80 employees, some of which are cross-trained police officers and firefighters.

Berte was recommended by Mayor Rob Green, Administrator Ron Gaines and a selection committee as the best candidate out of a pool of seven candidates, according to the city.

His new position started the hiring process for one of two assistants to the public safety director. Captain Mark Howard has been serving as chief in the interim since March.

One applicant already withdrew from the running, the city said in the release. Howard previously said he applied for the position and confirmed last week he is still interested in being considered for it.

The police chief job was posted July 13, and applications were accepted until Monday. It pays $91,203 to $148,218 annually depending on experience.

Berte, as public safety director, is earning $157,508 per year.

Green told The Courier last month in a statement that the hiring process, including the public’s involvement in it, will be “very similar” to the last one in 2020.

Berte and Howard were two of three finalists in 2020.

Green said the process will involve an in-person meet and greet with finalists. The public is welcome to attend and ask them questions.

“My preference is to always to give the public the chance to directly ask questions through conversation, and the meet and greet allows for that,” Green said July 15. “The plan is to have the entire process wrapped up within four months, so I’m looking at early November to send (my) appointment letter to the City Council for consideration and approval.”