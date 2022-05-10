 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

$600K in ARPA funds aid in revitalizing apartments above Hardware Hank in Independence

INDEPENDENCE -- $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for coronavirus fiscal recovery is going toward revitalizing housing above the Hardware Hank business in Independence.

Lisa Kremer, director of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission, said the “abandoned” space at 312 First St. E. has been underutilized, with apartments not having been up there for 40 or 50 years.

Hardware Hank - 1

Housing above the Hardware Hank store in Independence is being revitalized. 

But now, under the leadership of new building owners Brad and Kellie Cole, who took over about a year ago, the financial boost further guaranteed 10 new “upper-scale and nicer” apartments -- nine one-bedroom and one two-bedroom units -- would be feasible to add to the upper level. 

The downtown housing grant was considered “competitive,” said Kremer, in which a project with more than 10 units could receive up to $600,000.

The grant provided $20 million in financial assistance for projects supporting local downtown revitalization through new and renovated housing opportunities in communities with less than 30,000 people, said a press release.

The downtown housing grant program is a part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' $100 million "investment" to increase the housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work.

The state administration sees value in more housing, said Kremer, and that sentiment aligns with the goals of Buchanan County and Independence, in order to maintain the momentum of growth in the downtown and attract workers to the city.

"We are so thankful and excited for this opportunity to renovate the upper story of our building," said owners Brad and Kellie Cole in a press release. "We couldn't have done is without the help of the City of Independence or Buchanan County Economic Development. We can't wait to get started."

