50 Black Hawk County businesses get state COVID-19 aid

Octopus and Mohair Pear on College Hill in Cedar Falls were among those getting help. The bar and live music venue has been shut down since March 16 and the store closed soon after.

“I don’t think I’ve been unemployed since I was 16,” said Dave Deibler, who operates the businesses with his wife, Barb. “I’ve been self-employed since I was 23. It just doesn’t seem real.”

Deibler said he didn’t expect to actually receive one of the grants given the size of the funding pool, but said the money will go a long way to keeping the businesses alive while they wait for a safe time to reopen.

“That money really does make a difference,” he said. “It’s not just chump change.

“It’s easy to be cynical about the government. I’m of the political persuasion that thinks this is exactly what the government should be doing in times like this.

“I do want to stimulate the economy and be a responsible citizen and use that money as it’s intended,” he added. “I think how it’s intended now is to keep me in business.”