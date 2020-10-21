4th District rivals square off

SIOUX CITY — The two men vying for the open seat in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District sparred in a Wednesday debate over the Green New Deal plan to address climate change, with Democrat J.D. Scholten insisting Republican Randy Feenstra stop running ads that say he supports that proposal.
“You have been lying in your ads. ... Don’t come at me with the Green New Deal,” Scholten said, during the first and only televised debate that will occur between the 4th District candidates.
Scholten said he had previously personally told Feenstra he does not support the plan — which has been associated with the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party — to reduce the carbon emissions that most scientists say is contributing to climate disruptions, such as extreme weather patterns.
Feenstra said the proof of Scholten’s support for the Green New Deal came in the form of a few early 2019 tweets by Scholten from his Twitter account. Those tweets shared articles on the topic, including one with the headline, “Rural America is ready for some sort of a New Deal, preferably green.”
Feenstra said the fact Scholten never deleted those tweets shows he supports the Green New Deal. Scholten responded that those tweets confirm no such support, and once he learned more specifics on what a bill might contain, and the fact it had no input from Middle America, he could not support it.
At that point, Feenstra returned to a theme he raised earlier, asserting that Scholten “takes money from coastal elites, from liberals.” Scholten has been the fundraising leader in the congressional contest over the election cycle, as Scholten has raised $2.47 million, while Feenstra’s total is $1.7 million.
Feenstra noted he’s received contributions from 2,900 donors in the state, which shows widespread support in the 4th District, which covers 39 counties in northwest and north central Iowa, including Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, and Hardin counties.
Scholten cited Feenstra receiving $50,000 from the 20 For 20 Victory Fund, a fundraising committee organized by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Scholten noted Cruz has worked against the renewable fuel standard, which is crucial to the success of the ethanol industry.
The RFS was a major discussion point in the debate. Both men said they want more ethanol produced with Iowa corn. The industry has taken an economic hit in recent years.
Scholten argued the RFS is being undercut by President Donald Trump’s administration. The Environmental Protection Administration granted waivers that allowed 31 oil refiners to mix less ethanol into their gasoline. Those waivers have led some Iowa ethanol plants to close. Scholten said Trump has not made good on a fall 2019 agreement calling for blending 15 billion gallons of ethanol and biodiesel into other motor fuels.
Feenstra said he would push for even higher amounts, such as an RFS requirement for blending 20 million or even 25 million gallons of ethanol. The more ethanol that is burned, the more beneficial the impact on the environment will be, he said.
The men also discussed term limits, immigration and tax policy, and were asked to discuss why coronavirus cases are going up in Iowa, on the day on which the most single-day deaths, 31, were reported. Both men said they support wearing masks in public places, but Feenstra said he likes the stance by Gov. Kim Reynolds not requiring Iowans to wear them.
The one-hour debate was staged at WHO-TV studios in Des Moines. Moderators included Dave Price of WHO and Tim Seaman, of KCAU in Sioux City.
Price began the debate by sharing a fact-filled summary of the lay of the land in the 4h District, including that the seat is open because 18-year Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, was defeated by nearly 10 percentage points by Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, in the June primary election.
In 2018, Scholten challenged King for the 4th District seat, and his narrow loss to the controversial conservative — by 3 percentage points — led to King facing challengers in the primary.
At the debate’s beginning, Price also joked about the tall stature of Feenstra and Scholten, who are 6-foot-5, and 6-foot-6, respectively.
“It looks like an NBA lineup. ... This has got to be the tallest match-up in politics,” Price said.
