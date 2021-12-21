40% of Waterloo renters paying too much for housing, study shows

WATERLOO -- Poverty and unemployment are "relatively high" in Waterloo, with 1 in 6 homeowners and 2 of 5 renters paying more than 35% of their income for housing. Most low-income residents don't make enough money at their jobs to afford a median-priced home in the city, according to a recent study.

The 2021 Housing Needs Assessment was conducted in August by Rose Phillips from the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments. INRCOG was then asked to reintegrate new population data and presented it again at Monday night's Waterloo City Council meeting. The last assessment was conducted in 2011.

Councilor Jonathan Grieder said he read the study "a couple of times," calling the issue "incredibly important." He said the study was "eye-opening" in terms of the disparities: 16% of homeowners and 40% of renters were found to be paying more than 30% of their income toward mortgage or rent.

"That is a very scary number when we think about retention rates of renters," he said. "This is a gauntlet being thrown down to do something about it. ... Housing is fundamental, and everyone should be able to afford a home."

Councilor Dave Boesen agreed the numbers were concerning, but worried INRCOG was using old data. Brian Schoon, who presented the report on behalf of Phillips, noted numbers would be updated as more Census Bureau data comes out.

Mayor Quentin Hart said affordable housing is one of the city's 2030 Vision goals and is "definitely a priority."

"Within the next month or two, we will be coming before you with options for plans," he said.

Those statistics could bring some relief, however. If the city can prove to the state that Waterloo should receive a "distressed workforce housing designation," residential developers can qualify for additional tax credits on "greenfield sites" -- which could spur more affordable housing, according to Noel Anderson, city planning director. According to the study, Waterloo had an average of 142 new housing units permitted annually, or around 0.46% of the city's total housing stock -- below the 1% considered an "optimal" housing market.

Greenfield sites are projects proposed for previously undeveloped land. Iowa Code allows workforce housing tax incentives on greenfield sites of up to 10% for large cities like Waterloo. Right now, developers in Waterloo can only use workforce housing tax credits through the state for redevelopment of "grayfield" and "brownfield" sites.

Brownfield sites, according to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, are sites like former gas stations, dry cleaners and other commercial or industrial operations that may have been environmentally hazardous. Grayfield sites are vacated, blighted or outdated buildings with no potential environmental hazards.

Developers can get up to 30% in tax credits for cleaning up and reusing brownfield sites, and up to 15% for grayfield sites, with a maximum award of $1.5 million from the state. Such credits have helped spur several projects in the city in recent years.

Cedar Valley Real Estate LLC got $220,000 from the state and $300,000 from the city in 2019 to rehabilitate 300-304 Commercial St., a 1911 building considered a grayfield site, according to the state. In 2017, two grayfield sites were awarded tax credits: Dolly James 2 LLC got $480,000 to tear down and reconstruct the corner of West Sixth and Commercial streets in Waterloo, while Grand Investments got $720,000 to clean up a former gas station near the Waterloo Center for the Arts to construct the Art Block.

It's not just the state awarding money for such projects: Developers in Waterloo, including the city, were awarded 16 federal EPA brownfields grants since 2000, totaling nearly $3 million for hazardous waste cleanup. That has included grants for properties that became River Trail Development, the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, the city's new Public Works Building, Crystal Distribution and new development for Operation Threshold, the Women's Center for Change and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

A previous version of this article incorrectly identified Brian Schoon as Ryan Brennan.

5 months for $5 Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.