32 single-family homes proposed for former Edison School site

WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls developer is proposing to build dozens of single-family homes on the former Edison Elementary School site, though some neighbors are still wary of the size of the lots, the high cost of the homes and potential water issues.

Kevin Fittro of Panther Builders, which has several developments in the area like Prairie West and Twin Oaks in Cedar Falls, Eagle Reach in Waverly and West Echo in Jesup, has plans to build 32 single-family homes along the west side of Magnolia Parkway, north of Falls Avenue, south of Bismark Avenue and east of an alley near Evergreen Avenue in Waterloo.

Fittro proposes setting aside 2.2 acres on the northeast portion of the seven-acre parcel for a park at Magnolia and Bismark, to be financed by the city at an estimated cost of $350,000.

A portion to the south along Falls Avenue will be reserved for future commercial development, in accordance with how the city originally zoned the site in 2019. The developer also plans to leave in place four large oak trees, according to the city.

“The 32 single-family home lots will stay in character and size of the existing residential properties in the area, (which) are made up primarily of one-story and one-and-a-half story homes,” city staff wrote in their recommendation.

Fittro’s proposal sailed through a Tuesday morning meeting of the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission. But it encountered some opposition from neighbors at a Tuesday evening meeting of Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning before that board recommended approval 4-1-1, with commissioners Sue Flynn voting no and Ali Parrish abstaining. The City Council is expected to take it up in February.

Fittro said he expected the homes to sell for between $220,000 and $290,000, “not a price point in that neighborhood at all,” said neighbor Jay Hileman, who lives on Evergreen Avenue and noted houses there are assessed for at least half that.

Hileman noted he also worried that not adding curb and gutter may cause water issues on his property, something others voiced concerns about, too, including Councilor Dave Boesen.

“The new roads aren’t going to have curb and gutter — that seems like an issue,” Boesen said.

City Engineer Jamie Knutson said he didn’t think there was much to be done, as the surrounding area does not have stormwater detention.

“Any flooding now is still going to be there” after a development goes in, Knutson said. “If the commission wants to put that caveat on there, it’s certainly up to them.”

Janet Collins, who lives on Magnolia, said 40-foot lots — which her property also sits on — are “not big enough,” which resident Forrest Dillavou agreed with.

“Yes, there are 40-foot lots all around Waterloo, but aren’t we looking to get better?” Dillavou said.

Fittro noted Panther Builders was also “concerned about stormwater detention,” but noted the number of lots made the most economic sense and matched the surrounding neighborhood.

“They have these lot sizes already. The number of units per acre are no different,” he said. “It just made sense for us to leave them the same.”

It’s the first proposal to come before the city since heavy neighborhood opposition derailed a housing plan and $1 million park by Jon Brundrett of 5 Bees LLC.

Brundrett planned to pay for a disability-inclusive park and gift it to the city after 10 years, but it was contingent upon approval of Magnolia Place, a proposed complex of 10 four-plex townhomes on the site. Though the project survived a vote of the zoning board, Brundrett pulled the development in August before the City Council voted on it after scores of neighbors signed a petition opposing it.

Neighbors told the city at that time they only wanted single-family homes, and Edison Neighborhood Association president Rachel Neil reminded the other residents of that during Tuesday’s meeting.

“There were some things that the neighborhood strongly communicated that they wanted and desired for this lot, and so far, everything that we’re seeing here meets that,” Neil said, noting the proposed park was also larger than neighbors hoped for.

Neighbors told the city in December their priorities for a park include a playground with mulch surfacing, a swing set, a small shelter, six picnic tables, five park benches, a half-court basketball court, electricity and water service, a 5-foot walking path and a bicycle rack.

The Waterloo Community School District closed Edison in 2011 after 97 years in operation, and it was torn down in 2016.

Eagle Island, the wooden playground built on the site in 1994, was torn down by the district in May 2015 for safety reasons. The land was later deeded to the city of Waterloo.

