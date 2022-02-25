32-home Edison Addition sails through council, construction to start this spring

WATERLOO — Despite some lingering opposition to lot sizes, council members and most neighbors approved of a new development proposed for the old Edison School site.

The Waterloo City Council approved suspending its rules 6-1, and allowing the 32-home Edison Addition, developed by Panther Builders of Cedar Falls, to go forward on a unanimous vote.

The kicker for some council members was hearing that the developer now planned to install a city street, Axlewood Drive, instead of an alley through the development, meaning it will be built with curb, gutter and sewer. The development will also have a storm water retention plan in place, despite not needing to do so.

“Based on these changes, I am 100% in support of this project,” said Councilor Dave Boesen, who was previously opposed to it because of potential water issues.

A couple of neighbors still complained that the proposed 40-foot lot sizes were too small. They included Janet Collins, who said her own 40-foot lot on nearby Magnolia Parkway wasn’t large enough for her to build an addition, and was so cramped she could hear when her neighbors fight or flush their toilets.

“What we really want in our area, in my opinion, is not to have people move in, have their children and then move out to a bigger house. We would like people to stay in that area,” Collins said.

Councilor Jonathan Grieder said young people his age would be more apt to stay in a smaller house anyway.

“I know my generation is looking for smaller houses because we are spending more time outside, we’re spending more time in our city center,” Grieder said. He noted the greater density would also help the city’s “ability to service those locations with city services.”

Developer Kevin Fittro proposed setting aside 2.2 acres on the northeast portion of the seven-acre parcel for a park at Magnolia and Bismark to be financed by the city at an estimated cost of $350,000.

A portion to the south along Falls Avenue will be reserved for future commercial development, in accordance with how the city originally zoned the site in 2019. The developer also plans to leave in place four large oak trees, according to the city.

Fittro noted he planned to begin construction in the spring, so the council — with the exception of Councilor Jerome Amos — voted to suspend the rules and pass through the rezoning request immediately.

Most who spoke on the proposal said they were happy with the proposed development, echoed in council members’ comments.

“I’ve had people contact me very adamantly against this original proposal, and have been completely on board with this,” said Councilor Ray Feuss.

“I’m starting to feel like this is something the neighbors do want,” agreed Councilor Nia Wilder.

