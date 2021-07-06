 Skip to main content
300 fireworks calls in Waterloo, 30 citations, 5 grass fires
300 fireworks calls in Waterloo, 30 citations, 5 grass fires

WATERLOO — Dozens of fireworks citations were written in Waterloo over the Fourth of July weekend, and some council members say the city’s stepped-up enforcement helped tamp down complaints.

The Waterloo Police Department responded to around 300 calls from July 3-5, and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said enforcement began minutes after the legal hours ended.

“The officers were inundated with calls, and there were fireworks going off in every particular direction of the city,” Fitzgerald said. “So it was very difficult to hit every single location and then prove” that a certain person shot off fireworks.

After only one citation was issued in 2020, Fitzgerald said 28 were issued this year, with two more pending identification. With fines starting at $375 this year, that will amount to more than $10,500 in the city’s coffers.

Fitzgerald said fireworks vendors got on board, passing out pamphlets on what was legal during what times, which he thought helped limit fireworks mostly to prescribed hours.

“That translated into what I believe was not as bad as it was in previous years — that is the feedback I received personally from some citizens,” he said. “I believe we took a step in the right direction.”

Some council members agreed.

“I personally thought the fireworks being set off this year were less than there were last year,” said Ward 3 Councilman Pat Morrissey, noting the phone calls he received were about people illegally setting them off in public areas.

“I do believe that the number of citations written is incredible compared to years’ past,” said at-large Councilman Dave Boesen. “I had no issues until the weekend, which is outstanding. I couldn’t believe it.”

But not everyone agreed a small window was better than a total ban.

City Clerk Kelley Felchle read three letters during public comment bemoaning the fireworks ordinance, with one letter writer saying it was a “city-sanctioned way for one neighbor to harass another.” Another stated it felt like “a war zone.” A third said fireworks caused a grass fire.

Fire Marshal Brock Weliver said his department responded to 18 fire calls related to fireworks, five of them “easily extinguished” grass fires.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Margaret Klein held up a plastic bag she said was mailed to her as “debris from fireworks” and said she received “a lot of emails and phone calls” over the weekend from distraught residents.

“Hearing from families with autistic children, they said, ‘How do we escape it?’” Klein said. “They love the idea that the city puts on fireworks and applaud everyone’s right to go to those things, but they do object to having it subjected upon their own households.”

Morrissey countered that he heard neighboring Cedar Falls, which has a total ban on shooting fireworks in the city, was “equally as loud.” He put the blame back on the Legislature for legalizing fireworks sales.

“I’ve been telling people: If you want something done, tell your Legislature to allow the cities to have a bigger say in what they can and can’t do,” he said. “Right now, our hands are tied.”

