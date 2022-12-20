$30 million Main Street reconstruction project awarded by split Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — The lack of bids and high construction costs were not enough to halt the contract award for the reconstruction of Main Street.

The City Council debated the merits of waiting versus moving forward for nearly an hour, but ultimately voted 4-3 in favor of the $29.99 million bid of Peterson Contractors Inc., the only firm to submit a proposal. The dissenters were councilors Dave Sires, Daryl Kruse and Dustin Ganfield.

The work is expected to begin in the spring and last two to three years. Under the plans, Main Street will go from a four- to a three-lane corridor, with travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane, from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue. The signalized intersections at 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard will also be converted into single-lane roundabouts.

The engineering estimate had been $21.38 million, but those in favor of approval argued costs weren’t guaranteed to drop in the near future. Additionally, they’d be leaving behind a several millions of dollars in grant funding if construction was delayed, as well as potentially adding more expenses associated with easements and design work.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but putting off and putting off and putting off is a tough pill to swallow, too,” said councilor Gil Schultz.

It wouldn’t have been the first time that the project was postponed. That alone was enough to sway councilor Susan deBuhr who, more often than not, is hesitant about significant costs and hasn't been a fan of reconstruction involving roundabouts.

“We did put this off once before in like 2000 or 2001 when it was talked about redoing Main Street and instead we did the overlay,” said deBuhr.

“We already know that if we don’t do this now, we probably can’t get those grants back. And if we don't get this ratified by the end of this year, before Jan. 1, Peterson’s bid is going to be void,” she added.

Almost half the cost is underground infrastructure. Public Works Director Chase Schrage specifically noted that the sanitary sewer and water mains are both in “terrible condition” at more than 100 years old.

“No matter what the roadway configuration is on top, those all need to be replaced,” Schrage said.

If the city were to wait, the risk of a major emergency failure grows. That could put the contractor in a position to drive up the costs for a short-term fix.

“We are 100% at the mercy of the contractor. It is an emergency repair and you are going to pay the cost to fix it,” said Schrage.

But Sires expressed confidence in the relining of the sewer lines, doubted the chances of an emergency, and was in favor of halting the project costing a “tremendous amount,”

“When those guys do their job – Municipal Pipe Tool – they do an excellent job, and that’s why they reline pipe,” he said.

The city’s finance division freed up local options tax and street construction funds by delaying some projects to pay the difference.

The labor shortage and materials are said to be responsible for higher costs and lack of bids. But those against approval were projecting costs eventually would come down and that other funding options would become available to replace the forfeited ones.

“Being a business analyst for 37 years, I’ve seen skyrocketed pricing, stock market, farmland, businesses, gold, and commodities,” said Kruse. “It all balances out and comes back to Earth. I do not believe this is going to be a parabolic increase in prices into the future."