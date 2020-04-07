3 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Iowa Veterans Home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Three employees of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown have tested positive for COVID-19, facility officials announced Tuesday evening.

The disclosure followed a statement from Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, that blasted the state’s handling of positive test of an employee.

Officials at the 500-bed facility said in a new release that it is following health care protocols.

They said 25 residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Twenty-four of the tests were negative, with one pending.

Of the 25 staff members tested, three were positive, 18 negative, and four pending.

The three employees who tested positive are off work and recovering, the news release said. They each worked in different areas of the facility and had no contact with each other, officials said.

But Homan, referring to an employee who tested positive last week, said “every person that came into contact with that worker could be carrying the virus, even without displaying symptoms, putting veterans and other employees at risk.