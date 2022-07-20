$3.86 million in Cedar Falls general obligation notes authorized be sold to bidder

CEDAR FALLS — The city will sell $3.86 million in general obligation loan notes to Robert W. Baird & Co. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at an interest rate of 2.83%.
The City Council authorized they be sold to the lowest bidder in a 6-1 vote Monday night.
Councilor Dave Sires dissented.
The general obligation notes partially finance large infrastructure projects, like the reconstruction of Main and West 27th streets, as well as other upgrades like a new financial accounting system and surveillance cameras.
The city would apply for a grant to conduct the survey that would allow it to “get a better idea” as to what “pockets” of historic properties are there.
The debt also covers some cost of the city’s massive recreation project along the Cedar River from the Main Street bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street bridge.
The city begins making payments on the notes in 2024 and has until 2035 to pay them off.
The total purchase price ended up being $4.08 million, including a premium of $224,730.
The net interest cost will add another $872,427 to the city’s total repayment.
Robert W. Baird & Co. was one of five bids. The highest bid had a 2.95% interest rate.
The public's involvement in the hiring process will be 'very similar' to the last time a police chief was chosen in 2020.
Jon Burmeister, the city’s municipal advisor with PFM Financial Advisors, said Cedar Falls “Aaa” bond rating from New York-based Moody’s Investors Service led to a lower bond cost.
Aaa “is the gold standard of ratings. There’s a lot of cities out there as you can imagine that are trying to strive to get to triple ‘A’ but probably will never get there,” Burmeister said.
He said only two other cities in the state of Iowa, West Des Moines and Iowa City with the Aaa rating, and there are only several hundred in the United States.
“Achieving that Aaa is a reflection of your management and the staff here,” he said.
He also noted the rating outlook provided by Moody’s: “The city’s financial position will remain strong given its conservative management and significant financial flexibility.”
The city may increase or reduce the bonds sold in increments of $5,000, but the total amount to be issued will not exceed $4.5 million.
