$3.5 million grant will allow Cedar Valley Nature Trail to become all paved surface

WATERLOO — With the help of a $3.5 million Destination Iowa grant, the original 52-mile Cedar Valley Nature Trail is on track to soon become a completely paved surface.

Gov. Kim Reynold’s office announced Thursday the state funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, made possible through American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief dollars, will benefit users of the trail connecting the Waterloo-Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids metropolitan areas.

The grant was part of a second round of funding from the $100 million pool dedicated to Destination Iowa, which, according to its website, provides funds to “bolster the quality of life in Iowa’s communities and attract visitors and new residents to the state.”

The $3.5 million allows the Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation agencies to address the remaining 16 miles of chip limestone surface and dirt, from just east of La Porte City south to Iowa Highway 150 in Urbana.

Of the 16 miles, 9.44 miles of it is in Black Hawk County.

The original 52-mile trail, which has been around since the 1980s, is split evenly in mileage between Black Hawk and Linn counties.

In Black Hawk, it begins with the trailhead in Evansdale off U.S. Highway 20 near Sixth Street and River Road. According to the news release, it passes through five counties and 11 cities in the region.

“This project will serve to compliment the many recreational, cultural, social venues along its path,” said Mike Hendrickson, executive director of Black Hawk County Conservation, in a news release. “The completion of this project will boost tourism in this region and the state of Iowa as a whole.”

Conservation’s Planning Administrator Cherrie Northrup says the project is in the final design stage and that the state funds “pushed it over the top,” guaranteeing the estimated $9 million project will be completed.

“We’re elated,” Northrup said. “This is the final piece to fulfilling what has been a goal since the 1980s, to make the trail more accessible for all user groups and age groups.”

She said the new hard portions will heavily benefit those who like to roller blade, skateboard and bike.

The grant also means the final unpaved segment can be addressed all at once, not in small pieces, which had been the case the past several years.

Tens of thousands of people use the trail, but “this section of the trail does not get used as much,” Northrup said.

She said officials have found the unpaved portion to be used at least 50% less than the hard surfaces.

Northrup said no construction date has been set, but she is hopeful construction will begin by next summer. It is expected to take several months.

The remaining project cost, which is the 60% local match needed for the grant, is being covered by Linn County Water and Land “Legacy Bonds,” other ARPA funds, and gifts/donations.

Additionally, the project includes needed bridge replacements, box culverts, and watershed controls to improve drainage and water quality along streams and creeks adjacent to the trail.

Two bridges will be replaced, said Northrup, one over Mud Creek in Black Hawk County and the other over Bear Creek in Linn County.