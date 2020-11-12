2nd District race could be up in the air until Thanksgiving

Democrats hold a slight advantage over Republicans in terms of registered voters in the district. However, no-party votes make up a large portion the electorate in the district.

"And it looks like a good numbers of them went for Miller-Meeks," said Tim Hagle, associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa.

The district also contains nine of Iowa's 31 "pivot" counties clustered along the Mississippi River that voted twice for Democratic former president Barack Obama before swinging in favor of Republican Donald Trump in 2016, and stayed with Trump this year. Iowa had the most pivot counties of any state, all of which again backed Trump in last week's election.

"Give those number of swing counties and pivot counties that again went all for Trump this time, if you’re voting for Republicans and the top of the ticket, chances are good you’re likely to vote for Republicans down ballot," Hagle said.

The district has been seen as a safe seat for Democrats for more than a decade until this election.

"No-party voters like incumbents, but without an incumbent in this race, they were free to go whichever way they want," Hagle said. "Those pivot counties made it more competitive that would normally be the case."