27th Street reconstruction project given go-ahead by Cedar Falls City Council

CEDAR FALLS – Despite some resistance, the City Council voted 5-2 Monday evening in favor of plans to reconstruct a portion of West 27th Street.

The proposal is meant to address increased traffic generated by the new high school that’s expected to open in 2024.

Councilors Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr dissented after a public hearing in which no one from the community spoke.

The project will cost an estimated $7,365,463 to reconstruct the street from Hudson Road to the western property line of the future school’s property. The contract will likely be awarded by council next month, with construction expected to begin in June, according to City Engineer David Wicke.

The design includes three roundabouts, with two serving as entrances to the school, and a new traffic signal with additional turn lanes at the intersection of Hudson Road and West 27th Street, as well as enhancements, like sidewalk and trail.

A two lane section of roadway, from the corner of Greenhill Road (PE Center Road) for 2000 feet to the west, also would be expanded to four.

“27th Street is in perfectly good shape right now. With money being tight, $7 million is a tremendous amount of money to spend,” said Sires, who opted to see the funds saved and the project postponed a year because of the new school not opening until 2024.

Cedar Falls Resilience Plan draft maps out course in preparing for future disruption The Resilience Plan is broken down by three topics of focus: local economics and community; weather and nature; and energy and mobility. The near-final draft can be viewed at: www.cfresilience.com.

In a telephone interview, deBuhr said, “I don’t want a road riddled with roundabouts,” similar to University Avenue. She contended not enough public discussion was had on the project, and had concerns about the long-term cost of roundabouts.

The expense will be covered by the Road Use Tax, Local Option Sales Tax, General Obligation Bonds, and the Cedar Falls Community School District.

The city’s capital improvement program had the district covering about 48% of the costs, but that was earlier this year, when construction was estimated to cost about $750,000 less than was approved Monday.

However, Public Works Director Chase Schrage told council the school district is responsible for roughly 60% of all project costs.

