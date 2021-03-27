2030 Community Vision to be discussed by Waterloo City Council at planning session

WATERLOO — City officials plan to talk about Waterloo’s 2030 Community Vision at a Monday planning session.
Monday’s meeting will be the first planning session since the City Council formally voted in December to change its meeting schedule. The change included adding planning sessions. Some council members hoped the new meeting schedule would allow for more discussions about the city’s future. Other planning sessions are slated for the fifth Mondays in June, August and November.
The council voted Feb. 1 to hire de Novo Marketing to help with the community vision and strategic action plan. The $50,000 agreement calls for the marketing agency interview community stakeholders, deploy a survey to collect data, make videos for an event, finalize a community vision statement, compile a detailed strategic plan and identify goals, among other responsibilities.
The city released the 2030 Community Vision survey March 11, which is available online or in physical form through March 31. People who want a paper copy can get them at Waterloo City Hall or the Waterloo Public Library, or they can call 291-4301 with questions.
People who take the survey can disclose their names and email addresses to be entered into a prize drawing, which includes tickets or merchandise related to local attractions.
The marketing agency will help with an event called Waterloo Spark on May 13 at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Consultants will choose 10 people who take the survey to share personal stories about the city. The event will be free and open to the public.
The marketing agency is expected to complete all of its duties by Aug. 31, according to the agreement.
The city’s tourism agency Experience Waterloo formerly worked with de Novo Marketing to develop its current name, logo and organizational identity.
City documents show the community vision is meant to determine a Waterloo brand and slogan, identify ways to develop and diversify the local economy and recognize possible city partnerships, among other possibilities. The strategic action plan is expected to provide “achievable targets” from the vision process, including infrastructure, maintenance and financial sustainability.
Monday’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m., and residents can attend in person at Schoitz Room at Waterloo Center for the Arts or virtually via Zoom by registering online. Planning sessions do not include time for public comment, according to city code.