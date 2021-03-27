2030 Community Vision to be discussed by Waterloo City Council at planning session

People who take the survey can disclose their names and email addresses to be entered into a prize drawing, which includes tickets or merchandise related to local attractions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The marketing agency will help with an event called Waterloo Spark on May 13 at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Consultants will choose 10 people who take the survey to share personal stories about the city. The event will be free and open to the public.

The marketing agency is expected to complete all of its duties by Aug. 31, according to the agreement.

The city’s tourism agency Experience Waterloo formerly worked with de Novo Marketing to develop its current name, logo and organizational identity.

City documents show the community vision is meant to determine a Waterloo brand and slogan, identify ways to develop and diversify the local economy and recognize possible city partnerships, among other possibilities. The strategic action plan is expected to provide “achievable targets” from the vision process, including infrastructure, maintenance and financial sustainability.