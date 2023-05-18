CEDAR FALLS — A “consistent” conservative believes he has what it takes to capture the White House in 2024.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told Black Hawk County Republicans on Wednesday that his core principles, in the mold of former President Ronald Regan, and a long political resume have positioned him for success. He spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn conference center.

He was a congressman for close to five years before being appointed administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration under George W. Bush. After the Department of Homeland Security was established following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he was appointed as under secretary for border and transportation security.

“I don’t believe there’s any candidate running for president of the United States that has the breadth of experience that I have, both at the federal level and as governor of Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

His comments targeted the progressive left and “most importantly” pointed out what he believes to be the failures of energy and border security policy under President Joe Biden, a Democrat. In addition, he said the military's departure from Afghanistan early in Biden's administration did not come with “respect across the globe.”

“I see the need in our country for a change in direction from the Biden administration,” Hutchinson said.

He’s all in on pro-growth energy policy in an “environmentally sensitive” way and does not want to rely on other countries like Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for production.

Hutchinson supports America leading with a strong military abroad and a strong economy at home as a check against the power of China.

“If we step aside as a country and say we’re not going to lead, we’re not going to be a player on the world stage and we want to isolate ourselves, who’s going to take over?” he said. “China wants to be the next superpower and we have to be in a position to compete with China.”

But Hutchinson spent a lot of his time leaning into “excessive” federal government spending, one reason he says inflation and interest rates have risen and are now hurting the average American. The former governor said he can lean on one past accomplishment to address that current issue.

“As president of the United States, I want to reduce federal civilian employment by 10%, and everybody’s looking at me and saying you can do better than that. But, let me tell you, that’s a big step further,” he said.

“I know I can do it because I did it in Arkansas. We reduced state employment by 3,000 workers over the eight years I was governor. That’s a savings and we need to do that at the federal level.”

Hutchinson talked about being raised on a farm with a nod to his Cedar Valley audience, noting his father drove a John Deere tractor. Life on the farm helped him understand the value of hard work, responsibility and community.

“I also learned the importance of faith in my life. That’s made a difference as it has guided me and motivated me in public service, as well. Faith is important to our country, that we look ... far beyond ourselves to the greater good and to our responsibilities in terms of eternity as well.”

When Hutchinson became governor in 2015, it was the first time since the end of Reconstruction that Arkansas' executive and legislative branches were both controlled by Republicans. He touted lowering taxes, returning funds from government coffers to the private sector, creating private sector jobs, reducing state employment, and a budget surplus.

Like Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, he pushed to keep businesses open and students in classrooms. He also attacked the idea of transgender athletes being allowed to compete in women’s sports and signed a bill in Arkansas banning their participation.

Hutchinson criticized the U.S. Department of Education mandating Arkansas follow its recommendations for bathrooms for all no matter what gender they identify with. He stated the importance of passing pro-life legislation while also enhancing adoption services and investing in maternal care.

Hutchinson got a variety of questions from the audience.

Charlie Wagoner of Waterloo asked about the monetary system and strength of the U.S. dollar. Karen Johnson of Waterloo questioned if he believed in the New World Order philosophy. Christine Carpenter asked about health care and access to affordable services.

James McCullagh of Cedar Falls asked about universities’ roles. April Melton asked about Department of Justice and Central Intelligence Agency corruption as well as the report on the Trump-Russia probe by Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham. Jan Christian of Waterloo asked about the border and Margaret Klein of Waterloo asked how he compares to other candidates.

“What I take away is the voters here in Iowa are willing to look at a change, new leadership, and that it might take new leadership to put our country in the right direction and to make sure that we can win in a November election,” Hutchinson said afterwards.

