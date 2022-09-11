$20 million bond issue on ballot Tuesday to fund fiber network for municipal broadband

WATERLOO — Almost 20 years after approving the creation of a municipal broadband utility, residents of Waterloo can vote on how to fund a fiber network backbone for their city.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday so voters can weigh in on a public measure to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds for the broadband system. Passage requires 60% approval by voters.

“This is not a referendum – that’s already proven,” said Mayor Quentin Hart, referring to the 2005 vote approving the creation of the broadband utility.

“This is a way to use lower interest dollars to go toward this project,” he explained. “If not (approved), we’ll continue to look at other options. This is just the ability to use the financial tool before us.”

Issuing general obligation bonds is a way governments can raise money for projects. These bonds are backed by the government’s ability to tax its property owners, if necessary, in order to pay the bondholders.

Maggie Burger, a senior vice president at Speer Financial, a local municipal advising company, said there is no plan for any tax increases based on the bonds.

“We had conversations with the city and council, and their intent is not to raise taxes,” Burger said.

Andy Van Fleet, a board member for the city’s telecommunications board, said when the broadband utility generates revenue, that revenue would be used to repay the bonds.

He noted Cedar Falls Utilities – which includes broadband in its services – last year had a net income of $4.88 million.

“Waterloo has twice the homes Cedar Falls does,” Van Fleet said. “You can pencil that out and realize the profit can stay in Waterloo.”

Some city residents are wary of using general obligation bonds – saying they fear taxes will eventually go up.

One person backing that statement is Chip Baltimore, a senior fellow at Taxpayers Protection Alliance and a former Iowa state legislator.

“If you’re coming at the first stage and using $20 million of GO bond money for this, then it tells me when you do the other stages you’re going to come back to do it again,” Baltimore said. “Everybody pays those (taxes) but everyone may not want to use these things, and if it fails it’s on the property taxpayers to pay the debt.”

At a recent City Council meeting, Steve Nadel, an attorney with Ahlers & Cooney P.C., said if any utilities are going to use the fiber backbone for their purposes, each utility usage would require a public hearing at a council meeting.

If approved, the bonds would be used to design, acquire, construct, install and equip all or part of a fiber optic backbone and fiber to the premises broadband communications system. The backbone project, which would connect 100 miles of fiber optic cable to over 100 sites across Waterloo, is expected to cost just over $29 million.

The fiber to the premises half of the project connects broadband to homes in the city. That more extensive project is expected to cost about $86 million.

Waterloo received $31.24 million from the federal American Rescue Plan that can be used for broadband purposes.

Van Fleet said the project has taken around four years to plan. The next step is to send designs to companies to see how it would be constructed and then receive bids from those companies.

Baltimore argues the cost could go higher due to rising prices of construction and materials.

The project comes after a study done by Magellan Advisors of Denver, Colo. The firm conducted a survey of 2,727 people in Waterloo. The top concerns found from the survey were reliability, price and speed of current internet services.

The median download speed was 75.26 megabits per second. The upload speed was 22.42 mbps.

Van Fleet said the broadband provided by the city would be one gigabit for upload and download speed. One gigabit per second is 10 times faster than 100 mbps, he noted. There would be no data caps – like an unlimited data plan on a phone.

Survey takers said one gigabit per second costs an average of $108.78. Van Fleet said pricing hasn’t been finalized for the city’s broadband service but it would be “very competitive, if not priced below market.”

Baltimore said this could be a problem due to the amount of competition in the area. The study done by Magellan noted at least eight broadband providers in the area.

“In any other city we studied for these government-owned systems to work, the consultants are generally saying they need a market share of 50 to 70%,” Baltimore said. “If you’ve got 10 other providers and for the city to get even 40% of the market … that doesn’t seem very likely.”

Apart from the bonds and federal funds, Van Fleet said there are grants that could help pay for the project.

“It’s happening. The train has left the station and its moving forward,” Van Fleet said. “I’m excited about it and it feels good to be a part of something progressive and beneficial to Waterloo.”

Waterloo residents can go to any voting centers on Tuesday – no matter their address. These include:

They can also vote early in person on Monday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the election office on the second floor of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St.