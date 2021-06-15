18-24 age group not getting COVID-19 vaccine, county health director says

WATERLOO -- College-aged residents are currently the least likely group to have already gotten a coronavirus vaccine -- and they're also the age group with the highest numbers of cases in Black Hawk County in recent months, the county health director said Tuesday.
Nearly 57% of all county residents over age 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 86% of those 65 and older have also gotten the shot, Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye told the board of supervisors Tuesday.
A total of 60,492 county residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, she said, while 567 people were vaccinated in the past week. Many of those were newly-approved teenagers.
"Twelve to 17 has made significant progress," Cisse Egbuonye said. "We applaud all the efforts of parents."
Though those ages 12 through 17 were only approved for COVID-19 shots about a month ago, that age group has now "caught up" with those age 18 through 24, 29.8% to 29.1%, the director noted, even though the over 18 population has had the ability to get the vaccine for longer.
The college-aged population was also "the age group that rarely goes to the doctor," Cisse Egbuonye said.
"This is really the age group we are struggling with the most," Cisse Egbuonye said. "If you know any 18- to 24-year-olds out there, please encourage them to get vaccinated."
Those age 25 to 39 have a 47% vaccination rate in Black Hawk County, while those between 40 and 59 have a 61.5% vaccination rate, Cisse Egbuonye said.
Black Hawk County remained close to the statewide average for vaccinating those 16 and older, at 57.7%, but lagged behind other metro counties like Johnson (69.6%), Linn (65%) and Polk (64.9%), she said.
To assist in her goal of getting to 70% of those above age 18 vaccinated by July -- meaning getting to 72,022 first doses by then -- Cisse Egbuonye noted her department was pushing its first-in-the-state incentive program of $500 gift card baskets for those getting first doses between now and the end of July.
The department was also working with UnityPoint on a mobile vaccine clinic, and translating vaccine information into several locally-spoken languages.
"It's a pretty ambitious goal, but we're going to try our best to do that," Cisse Egbuonye said, noting more than 11,500 residents would need their first doses to accomplish that.
Supervisor Craig White claimed there were a "lot of players that haven't got shots yet" on the Waterloo Bucks baseball team, and suggested the health department go to Riverfront Stadium during their next home game to offer vaccines to players and fans.
"If they're OK with us being there, we will definitely be there," Cissee Egbuonye said, noting she would reach out to the team, but that "certain entities think it might discourage people from coming to events" if they know a vaccine clinic will be happening.