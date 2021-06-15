18-24 age group not getting COVID-19 vaccine, county health director says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those age 25 to 39 have a 47% vaccination rate in Black Hawk County, while those between 40 and 59 have a 61.5% vaccination rate, Cisse Egbuonye said.

Black Hawk County remained close to the statewide average for vaccinating those 16 and older, at 57.7%, but lagged behind other metro counties like Johnson (69.6%), Linn (65%) and Polk (64.9%), she said.

To assist in her goal of getting to 70% of those above age 18 vaccinated by July -- meaning getting to 72,022 first doses by then -- Cisse Egbuonye noted her department was pushing its first-in-the-state incentive program of $500 gift card baskets for those getting first doses between now and the end of July.

The department was also working with UnityPoint on a mobile vaccine clinic, and translating vaccine information into several locally-spoken languages.

"It's a pretty ambitious goal, but we're going to try our best to do that," Cisse Egbuonye said, noting more than 11,500 residents would need their first doses to accomplish that.

Supervisor Craig White claimed there were a "lot of players that haven't got shots yet" on the Waterloo Bucks baseball team, and suggested the health department go to Riverfront Stadium during their next home game to offer vaccines to players and fans.