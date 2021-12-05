$110M coming to Iowa for water, wastewater work

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration will be “very strategic” in developing a plan to spend $110 million of federal funds for water and wastewater projects that was included in the bipartisan infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last month.

No plans have been announced for the money, but the Reynolds’ administration is reviewing the criteria for the money to determine “how to best utilize this funding to benefit Iowa taxpayers and the state,” according to spokesman Alex Murphy

“We want to make sure that we’re using it correctly,” Reynolds said.

In November before the funding was formally announced, Reynolds told reporters, “We won’t turn it down,” though she said she was concerned about the level of federal spending.

“At some point the amount of money that is coming out of Washington, D.C., is unconscionable,” said Reynolds, who previously turned down about $95 million in pandemic relief funds she said the state did not need.

The water quality funding announced this week by the Environmental Protection Agency is just a fraction of the $5 billion Iowa is expected to receive through the bipartisan infrastructure package.

The federal government cannot dictate how that money is spent, but the EPA is urging state and locals governments to prioritize spending on historically underserved communities that face challenges in accessing clean water.

The legislation commits $50 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure over five years, with $15 billion for removing lead pipes and $10 billion to address contamination from toxic chemicals frequently used in cookware, carpets, firefighting foams and other products.

Of the $7.4 billion in water funding headed to states, tribes and territories, $2.9 billion will help pay for the replacement of lead pipes and service lines, and $866 million is meant for addressing per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminants in water.

National studies have found that nearly 2% of U.S. children and 3.6% of Iowa children had elevated levels of lead in their blood. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers 5 micrograms per deciliter an elevated blood level.

Another study found that 76% of Iowa children younger than 6 had detectable levels of lead in their blood — a level higher than all but three states.

In Iowa, a 2017 University of Iowa study found that one in five infants is born with elevated lead levels.

According to the EPA, $44 billion of the $50 billion in the legislation for water will go through State Revolving Funds, which were established as a way to provide low-interest loans to cities, counties and utilities for investments in water and sanitation infrastructure.

In the EPA’s Midwest region that includes Iowa, half the communities with water or sewer utilities have fewer than 425 residents, making the cost of providing safe water and sewage treatment burdensome.

