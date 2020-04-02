100,000 jobless claims in Iowa in two weeks due to coronavirus epidemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — The number of Iowans seeking government unemployment benefits after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic has topped 100,000 in the last two weeks.

Initial claims in Iowa reported by the U.S. Department of Labor, filed between Sunday and Saturday last week, hit a record 58,453. There were 55,963 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 2,490 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live out of state.

Iowa Workforce Development officials report a total of $13,724,986 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants for the week ending March 27. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 54,461.

The breakdown of claims filed by economic sectors showed the most came from the accommodation and food services category — 12,519. Health care and social assistance had 7,490, manufacturing 7,168, retail trade 5,888 and other services 3,780.

Iowa’s total of 100,343 in new jobless claims the past two weeks comes as the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance benefits nationwide doubles to about 6.6 million, according to the federal labor agency.

Thursday’s state report topped last week’s numbers when 41,890 Iowans filed for weekly unemployment benefits totaling $10,674,712.