1 big priority Cedar Valley state legislators want to accomplish in 2022

WATERLOO — From probation reform and legalizing marijuana, to eliminating vaccine mandates and returning surplus state revenue to taxpayers, Cedar Valley lawmakers have very different priorities going into the Legislature’s 2022 session, which begins Monday.

Republicans like Rep. Chad Ingels, a freshman legislator representing House District 64 in Fayette County, have a better chance of getting their legislation passed. The GOP has held trifecta control over state government since 2016, with a Republican governor, a 31-18 majority in the Senate and a 60-40 majority in the House as of January.

“I think the most important thing to get done this session is to get a plan in place to return the $1+ billion in the taxpayer relief fund back to taxpayers as soon as possible,” Ingels told The Courier.

The state’s nonpartisan fiscal services agency projects more than $1 billion in the taxpayer relief fund, and the general fund is projected to contain an excess of $1.2 billion. In addition, the state’s reserve funds are flush with over $800 million.

That’s also a big priority for Janesville Rep. Sandy Salmon, who has been in office since 2013: “Finding a way to return the overcollection of over $1 billion in taxes back to the taxpayer in a way that is stable and sustainable.”

One way Republicans hope to do that is by eliminating the state’s income tax, a proposition Democrats representing Black Hawk County called “dangerous” in a recent legislative forum.

Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, representing Senate District 30 since 2019, said he hopes to use the state’s large surplus partly on long-starved organizations tackling community problems, like child care and education, instead.

“I don’t know how we can possibly balance the books and provide services to those who need it most in the state — certainly not in an equitable way,” Giddens said.

But outnumbered Democrats, who didn’t see much in the last session they liked, expect more of the same this year.

Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, representing Senate District 31 since 2013, worried eliminating the state income tax means the burden would be shifted to sales and property taxes, which “benefits the wealthiest Iowans the most,” he said at the December forum.

“What I expect of this session won’t be good,” he said. “We have a tremendous amount of resources that could be shared and haven’t been shared. They continue to give it away in tax cuts, which everyone loves. But we have deep needs in our communities.”

But Democrats aren’t giving up on the session entirely.

Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, representing District 62 since 2017, last week dropped out of the governor’s race. Now focused solely on the legislative session, he said his priorities are “continuing to fight for probation reform” and legalizing marijuana.

“The same thing we’re incarcerating for in Iowa, it’s legal and you can become a billionaire off of in Colorado and Illinois,” Smith said.

He also said he will work to “pass fair chance legislation,” otherwise known as “ban the box,” which Waterloo was the first to pass at the city level, as well as “advocating for educators bullied and beat down by the governor.”

“My wife has been doing this work (as an educator) for 10 years, and I can tell you, it’s wearing on her,” Smith said. “I believe in treating people with respect and dignity.”

Salmon noted her other big priority was “protecting people’s medical freedom and jobs from overreaching federal employer COVID vaccine mandates.” A bill banning Iowa businesses from requiring vaccine mandates was introduced last week.

Democrats say banning businesses from implementing mandates isn’t the way forward.

“COVID-19 has impacted our state, and we need to come together and work to solve the problems we are facing,” said Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, representing District 59 in Cedar Falls since 2005.

Kressig said more pressing issues include “mental health access, workforce shortages, adequate K-12 funding, teacher shortages” and more.

“Currently, the largest provider of mental health services is our correction system,” Kressig added. “We can do much better.”

