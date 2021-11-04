$1.7 million offer made on former Champions Ridge site in Waverly

WAVERLY – A developer has offered $1.7 million to buy the former Champions Ridge site, where the dream was once to host youth ball diamonds, adult softball fields and the Bremer County Fair.

The windfall from the sale of the 141.67 acres of city-owned farmland would help pay for the second phase of the youth ball fields project at Cedar River Park, said City Administrator James Bronner to Waverly City Council on Monday.

The city will go through the 30-day competitive bidding process and wait until Dec. 3 to see if a better offer is made on the site that sits on the western edge of Waverly along Iowa Highway 3.

Attorney Bill Werger, who also serves as the city's community development director, urged councilors to weigh any similarly priced offers based on the buyer’s intent behind the acquisition.

“I think it makes a difference if you have property that can be developed and you have somebody that wants to develop it,” Werger said. “You really want to work with something like that. We'll just see what happens during the next 30 days.”

A public hearing on the pending sale is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Waverly City Hall.

The funds from the potential property sale had been budgeted for the nearly completed eight ball fields, Bronner said. In the meantime, the city offset the costs by pulling from its reserve, as well as its proceeds from bond sales and funding for capital projects.

The Cedar River Park, on the parkway and across from the Waverly Soccer Complex, was where plans for updated ball diamonds and facilities ended up, after the Champions Ridge governing board, which was comprised of members of the Bremer County Fair Board and Waverly ball groups, announced in 2019 that the project would not be coming to fruition because of the youth ball groups deciding to go in a different direction.

The offer for $1,700,040 was the largest of two -- received within 30 hours of each other, according to Bronner -- on the land that is currently farmed with row crops.

The city formally sought competitive bids of $1,770,875 or more, from May 18 until June 17, but received no offers.

“We had been in contact with a number of people who were interested in purchasing it for months and months,” said Bronner in a telephone interview. “… It will be a good site for development, but could continue to be farmland. We’re glad it will be taken off our hands and put back on the tax rolls.”

Bronner declined to name the interested real estate developer.

City documents state "the developer intends to develop the property with residential and commercial uses consistent with the Urban Renewal Plan," but Bronner said it was early in the process and no projects had been discussed.

