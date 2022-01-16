$1.28M Cedar River Marina contract to be awarded Tuesday

WATERLOO — A long-planned marina project in downtown Waterloo could be underway as soon as this year.

The City Council is expected to award the project — being overseen by the Iowa Department of Transportation — to Lodge Construction of Clarksville during the council’s Tuesday meeting, rescheduled from Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Lodge was the low bidder, at $1,281,571.05, underbidding Peterson Contractors in Reinbeck by less than $400. Peterson came in at $1,281,955.58, according to city documents. The average bid of the six received was $1.4 million.

The Iowa DOT’s plans include a 50-foot boat channel excavation, concrete infill, a parking lot, a retaining wall and an 11-foot kayak shared-use path, as well as landscaping that doubles as erosion control.

Noel Anderson, the city’s planning director, previously noted the city was “committed” to building a marina on the river through a development agreement with the Tech Works district. It is in the city’s long-term “riverfront renaissance” plans.

The proposed marina would be located on the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus on land donated by Deere and Co. on the river’s west bank near the intersection of West Commercial Street and River Road.

The marina, which will be near the Manatt’s concrete plant, is part of an Iowa Reinvestment District application approved by the state in 2015. That IRD program is expected to provide $12 million in state sales and room tax for projects on the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus.

Preliminary designs for the marina estimated its total cost in 2015 to be $2.7 million. It would include a boat sales and storage building, 18 rental boat slips, a boat fueling station and pontoon rentals on the west bank of the Cedar River.

The Iowa Department of Transportation in 2019 agreed to cover 80% of the cost of both the marina and the Shaulis Road recreational trail extension. Before the pandemic upended plans, construction was slated to begin in late 2020.

The council in 2019 approved funding agreements with the Iowa Department of Transportation to cover 80% of the cost of both projects slated for construction next year. The city is likely to pony up at least another $800,000 toward the project.

In other business, the council will consider whether to approve:

Wage increases for all city employees at 3% in fiscal year 2022, and most employees at 2% for fiscal year 2023, as was approved in collective bargaining agreements with the six unions covering Waterloo’s employees.

Exceptions to the FY 2023 agreements were police and fire employees, who will receive 3% raises along with AFSCME Local 195 police lieutenants, and 2.75% increases for the city’s evidence coordinator, data systems and records manager, and code enforcement officer.

An amendment to a development agreement with All-In Grocers’ developer that was postponed at the Jan. 3 meeting.

Because it was postponed, the council must consider the item again, Anderson said, even though the minimum assessed value rising to $4 million was already approved at special session this past Monday.

The amendment’s language thus still includes “remov(ing) the obligation of (Central Property Holdings) to provide a mortgage as security,” which had caused confusion and the postponement Jan. 3.

City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the city was recommending it “be voted down or postponed indefinitely.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.