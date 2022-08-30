Governor's proclamation highlights upcoming Waterloo diabetes education event

WATERLOO — A proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds has springboarded a local diabetes awareness event.

Reynolds signed the “Focus on Diabetes Week” proclamation Friday, which mentioned the Cedar Valley organization with the same name. The week runs Sept. 5-10.

Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes will hold its annual event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Organizer Bridget Saffold said the governor’s proclamtion brings more awareness to diabetes and the group’s efforts.

“You can’t talk to one person who hasn’t been affected by diabetes,” Saffold said. “If it doesn’t directly affect you, you know someone it does affect.”

Saffold said when an attendee walks in, they will receive education and talk to a cardiology specialist. People can also get A1C and blood pressure readings as well as foot and dental exams. Flu shots also are available for those who bring their insurance card. Additionally, there will be presentations on heart health and weight loss.

Everything at the event is free, and Saffold said the most important thing is access.

“We want people to come out at any age, any circumstance,” she said. “It’s open to the public – if you have diabetes or not ... or if you wanna learn some new things and be more in control and have better outcomes.”

She said, with COVID-19, many people got behind on their screenings and the event is where the community can find doctors in one place.

“It catches them up, it gets them the learning they need,” Saffold said. “It lets them know new information they can advocate for that they may not have known.”

The event is also educational for young volunteers. Saffold said Reynolds told her that she was excited because the organization works with students, and that it could potentially help the health care worker shortage. At least five kids who volunteered with the event have chosen the health care path, she noted.

On the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday prior to the Sept. 10 event, organizers are hosting walks at the East High School track from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.