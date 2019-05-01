DAVENPORT (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will travel to Davenport on Friday to survey flood damage and get an updated report on Mississippi River flooding.
Reynolds said the presidential disaster declaration approved last month in the wake of devastating floods in western Iowa is still open, which likely will allow Davenport to qualify for federal funding to help people in the recovery process.
She said she stressed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that Iowa is "really vulnerable right now." She says initial damage estimates of $1.6 billion from last month's flooding along the Missouri River are likely to grow.
Officials in Davenport say the risk of more flooding will hound Iowa's third-largest city for at least a month, as the possibility of a rainy spring could push an already swollen Mississippi River higher out of its banks. They say it will take two weeks to a month for the water to recede from downtown, depending on the weather.
Peppered with questions at a news briefing Wednesday, Mayor Frank Klipsch steadfastly defended the city's decision not to have a floodwall, but said that the possibility "will be explored, definitely."
Public Works director Nicole Gleason said floodwaters that swamped a couple of blocks of downtown Davenport on Tuesday are not expected to get worse in the coming days.
Davenport's water pollution control plant, also known as the sewage treatment plant, is of critical concern as it is reaching the point where — for the integrity of the plant — a gate may need to be closed to keep more sewage from coming in.
The river was expected to crest late Wednesday at an estimated 22.4 feet, just short of a record crest set at Davenport in 1993.
Gleason said the longer the region goes without rain, the quicker the waters will recede. But she and other officials expect the river to remain bloated from heavy rains and snowmelt earlier this year as the region heads into what is typically a wet stretch of spring.
The National Weather Service reported there's not much risk of rainfall heavy enough to further raise the Mississippi River flood threat in eastern Iowa.
A temporary flood barrier failed in Davenport on Tuesday, submerging downtown blocks and forcing some people to seek shelter on rooftops. They later were evacuated by boats.
Scattered showers were forecast for Wednesday, but NWS meteorologist Alex Gibbs said chances of a thunderstorm system that could bring heavy rain are "pretty low." The service isn't warning of severe weather upstream either.
