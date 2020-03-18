Governor signs legislation expanding role of physician assistants

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.

The bill allows physician assistants to prescribe or dispense prescription drugs and medical devices, allows for legal protections similar to others in the field and allows them to be reimbursed by Medicaid, among other changes.

"Enabling physician assistants to better serve the health care needs of Iowans will result in better care in a more timely fashion," Reynolds said in the release. "As the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the strains it will place on our health care system, this will be yet another tool in our arsenal."

The full text of the bill can be found here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.