Governor shuts down more businesses, but doesn't issue shelter in place

DES MOINES -- Iowa's governor reiterated her refusal to order a shelter-in-place was "data driven" as she announced 78 new positive cases of coronavirus in Iowa and three new deaths on Monday.
Two of the three new deaths were in Tama County, which has a high rate of positive tests. Both were elderly adults, which the Iowa Department of Public Health identifies as adults over the age of 81.
"Last week has been especially hard," Reynolds said Monday, noting last week alone the state confirmed 444 positive cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths. "We expect this week will be equally, if not more, difficult."
Though Iowa remains one of a dwindling number of states in the U.S. without an official shelter-in-place order, Reynolds did order several new categories of businesses were to be shuttered through April 30.
"All will be enforced, specifically on social gatherings," Reynolds said, noting law enforcement could issue simple misdemeanor charges if warranted.
Those new categories of businesses included malls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, libraries, museums, aquariums, zoos, outdoor and indoor playgrounds, children's play centers, tobacco and vaping shops, toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie and adult entertainment stores, social and fraternal clubs which included those at golf courses, bingo halls, racetracks and speedways, roller rinks, ice skating rinks, skate parks and campgrounds. Unsolicited door-to-door sales were also prohibited.
"As always, we take a look at the data, and what are some places people are gathering that we don't feel are essential businesses," Reynolds said.
The governor noted that 40% of Iowa's total deaths so far -- the state has recorded 25 deaths -- have been in long-term care facilities.
"We knew they would be the most vulnerable," to the coronavirus crisis, Reynolds said of long-term care facilities. "That's why we took very significant measures early on to really limit access."
A total of 946 positive cases have been identified in 75 of Iowa's 99 counties. Ninety-nine people were hospitalized across the state as of Sunday night, while 284 have tested positive and since recovered. Another 596 were never hospitalized.
"We should all assume this virus is circulating in our communities at this point in time," said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director with IDPH. "We do expect our case counts to rise. ... What we really need Iowans to do is to stay home."
But Reynolds, while saying she was not "afraid" to issue a shelter-in-place order, said she thought it would do more harm than good.
"We have taken a very targeted and incremental approach, and we have expanded as necessary," Reynolds said. "But as I said last week, almost 80% of our workforce is essential workers and they're going to continue to travel.
"I also have to balance it with mental well-being," she added.
