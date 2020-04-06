Governor shuts down more businesses, but doesn't issue shelter in place

"As always, we take a look at the data, and what are some places people are gathering that we don't feel are essential businesses," Reynolds said.

The governor noted that 40% of Iowa's total deaths so far -- the state has recorded 25 deaths -- have been in long-term care facilities.

"We knew they would be the most vulnerable," to the coronavirus crisis, Reynolds said of long-term care facilities. "That's why we took very significant measures early on to really limit access."

A total of 946 positive cases have been identified in 75 of Iowa's 99 counties. Ninety-nine people were hospitalized across the state as of Sunday night, while 284 have tested positive and since recovered. Another 596 were never hospitalized.

"We should all assume this virus is circulating in our communities at this point in time," said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director with IDPH. "We do expect our case counts to rise. ... What we really need Iowans to do is to stay home."

But Reynolds, while saying she was not "afraid" to issue a shelter-in-place order, said she thought it would do more harm than good.