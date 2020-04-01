Governor questions projection of deaths

Two more novel coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total to nine virus-related deaths. Both were 81 years or older, one in Polk County and the other in Washington County.

The state reported 52 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 549 with nine deaths.

No additional cases were announced in Black Hawk County, which has just seven positive cases but announced its first case of community spread Tuesday.

Tama County had three new cases, bringing its total to 14 cases and making it one of the hardest-hit counties in Northeast Iowa. Mitchell County also recorded its first two cases of coronavirus on Wednesday — two adults between the ages of 41 and 60.

Linn County has the most cases at 94, followed by Polk County with 81 and Johnson County with 76.

A total of 61 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, while 33 have been discharged and are recovering. A total of 287 women and 262 men have tested positive. The vast majority of cases were never hospitalized.

But state public health officials warn numbers will continue to climb daily until mid- to late April, when they expect the impact in Iowa to peak.