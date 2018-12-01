DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags at half-staff effective immediately and continuing for 30 days to honor former President George HW Bush.
"America lost a great leader with the passing of George HW Bush. A man whose legacy is one of service, statesmanship and values,” Reynolds said. “Last night, we didn’t just lose a patriot who dedicated his life to serving America, but also a loving husband, father and grandfather who now leaves behind a grieving family.
"Our hearts and our prayers continue to go out to the Bush family,” she continued. “It is my hope that as a nation, we will remember his legacy and as leaders in public service, we will work to meet the standard he set for many years to come."
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
