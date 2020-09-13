Governor may lift bar closure order next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated Friday she may act early to reopen bars in six counties, including Black Hawk.

The governor last month declared a public health emergency that closed taverns in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties until at least Sept. 20.

Restaurants that serve alcohol were allowed to remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.

Reynolds took the action to slow the spread of COVID-19 — especially among people in the 19- to 24-year-old age range.

“It’s not an easy decision to make, and it’s not one that I wanted to make,” the governor said Friday.

She made the move as community spread of COVID-19 spiked — most notably in college towns where the resumption of classes was accompanied by students crowding into bars with little regard for masks or social distancing.

Last week Reynolds said counties with higher COVID-19 numbers were making progress.