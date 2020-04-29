Governor defends easing restrictions

Reynolds also said church services and farmers markets may resume in all 99 counties, again with recommended social distancing measures in place.

During her daily news briefing Wednesday, Reynolds said data collected by the state public health department and increased testing gave her administration the confidence to loosen restrictions.

The top 11 counties in Iowa account for more than 82 percent of the confirmed cases, and the top eight counties account for more than 80 percent of virus-related deaths.

Reynolds said over each of the past two days, more than 90 percent of newly confirmed cases were in the 22 counties that remain under more strict mitigation protocols — which includes Black Hawk County.

“I think it makes sense to start to loosen up in areas that have seen little to no virus activity and to do it in a responsible manner,” Reynolds said. “It’s not sustainable for us to continue to lock the state down. We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner in areas that we feel we’ve seen a stabilization and a downward turn in some of the other things that we’re looking at to start to open them up.”