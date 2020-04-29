Governor defends easing restrictions

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said increased testing and a small number of cases in vast areas of the state is the reason she ignored warnings by University of Iowa medical experts not to relax coronavirus mitigation efforts.
She defended her decision to reopen much of the state Wednesday as Iowa reported 12 deaths -- the highest single-day total yet -- and 467 new cases. Wednesday’s count brings the number of cases to 6,843 and 148 deaths.
“I didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip the light switch,” she said. “We think it makes sense to start loosening up in areas that have had little to no virus activity. We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner.”
Black Hawk County reported one additional death Wednesday — an individual 81 years or older — for a total of 13. The county revised its count to 1,326 cases as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said that was 20 cases less than previously reported after an error was discovered in Tuesday's figures.
Warnings
Last week, University of Iowa researchers sent two reports to Reynolds warning there is “considerable uncertainty” over how many coronavirus-related illnesses and deaths the state will see and that “prevention measures should remain in place.”
Reynolds eschewed those warnings and Monday declared some businesses in 77 counties — including restaurants and bars that serve food — may re-open to in-person customers starting Friday provided they implement prescribed social distancing standards.
Reynolds also said church services and farmers markets may resume in all 99 counties, again with recommended social distancing measures in place.
During her daily news briefing Wednesday, Reynolds said data collected by the state public health department and increased testing gave her administration the confidence to loosen restrictions.
The top 11 counties in Iowa account for more than 82 percent of the confirmed cases, and the top eight counties account for more than 80 percent of virus-related deaths.
Reynolds said over each of the past two days, more than 90 percent of newly confirmed cases were in the 22 counties that remain under more strict mitigation protocols — which includes Black Hawk County.
“I think it makes sense to start to loosen up in areas that have seen little to no virus activity and to do it in a responsible manner,” Reynolds said. “It’s not sustainable for us to continue to lock the state down. We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner in areas that we feel we’ve seen a stabilization and a downward turn in some of the other things that we’re looking at to start to open them up.”
Hospitalizations continue to increase, with 323 Iowans hospitalized for the virus, 42 of them admitted in the past 24 hours, according to state public health data.
However, consistent with Reynolds’ explanation for her relaxing some restrictions, those figures were concentrated in areas of the state hardest hit by the virus. Two of the six regions had a combined four virus-related hospitalizations, none of which were admitted in the past 24 hours, according to state public health data.
The governor said the vast majority of deaths have been among older adults or those with underlying medical conditions.
A total of 2,428 Iowans have recovered from coronavirus, a rate of 35%, Reynolds said, while 2.2% of those with COVID-19 have died.
More tests
Reynolds said nearly 230,000 Iowans have completed the online health assessment at testiowa.com, the website for the new program designed to increase statewide testing. She encouraged all Iowans to take the assessment, which determines whether individuals should be tested.
Reynolds said in the first week since the website launched, roughly 2,300 individuals have scheduled tests after receiving the recommendation from the program.
The first Test Iowa testing site was launched last weekend in Des Moines. A second opened Wednesday at Crossroad Center in Waterloo, and two more are scheduled to open next week in Woodbury and Scott counties.
NE Iowa numbers
Allamakee County added two new cases Wednesday for a total of 88 cases and three deaths. Bremer County added two cases for a total of 50 cases and three deaths.
Tama County added one case for a total of 264 cases and seven deaths. Reynolds said 315 long-term care employees in Tama County were tested last week by one of the state’s strike teams deployed to test health care workers.
Buchanan County added two cases for a total of 16 cases, while Chickasaw County added one case for a total of five cases.
Fayette County added three cases for a total of 20, and Howard County added three cases for a total of 10 cases.
Courier staff writer Amie Rivers contributed to this report.
