WAVERLY — Voters will see more than City Council and school board candidates on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The council earlier this month called for a referendum on two new uses of 1% local option sales and service tax revenue: “golf or pool related improvements and infrastructure.”

Those proposed uses pertain to a new pool and golf clubhouse building in the area around Memorial Park.

“Instead of taxing 100% for those projects, which I don’t think is a good idea at all, we’re looking at trying to utilize some of the local option sales tax because all those items bring in a lot of people from outside the community,” City Administrator James Bronner has told the council.

If they win more than 50% approval at the polls, the uses would be in addition to expenditures previously approved by voters for streets, bridges, trails, rivers, parks, and public safety vehicles and equipment.

“Read the ballot language to ensure you know what you are voting for,” Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said in a telephone interview. “You’re authorizing how money is spent in a certain manner. That’s a big deal.”

The vote will not impact how long the tax is in effect at Waverly businesses, or how much revenue is received from the larger pool of sales tax collected by almost all cities and counties across the state.

“It’s just changing how the funds can be spent,” said Wolf.

According to documents provided by Wolf, voters on Nov. 8, 2016, approved extending the tax 20 years starting July 1, 2019. It was first implemented in a January 2003 special election from July 1, 2003, through July 1, 2019. The original use was law enforcement and public safety projects.

If the latest ballot measure is approved, it would go into effect for fiscal year 2025, beginning July 1. Currently, no additional questions will be on the Waverly ballot, said Wolf. Absentee ballots become available Oct. 18.

Bronner said the pool and golf course must be voted on specifically to be eligible for option tax revenue.

A bond referendum is expected in future years but that’s not the immediate focus.

“First and foremost, we want to see if we can get an additional funding source through this vote from the public because I don’t know that there’s going to be a really good option if we don’t,” said Bronner.

