WAVERLY — The City Council Monday favored further exploration into installing automated traffic enforcement.

Automatic traffic enforcement is the use of cameras and vehicle sensors to make images of vehicles that are speeding or running red lights in an effort to improve safety, meeting documents say.

Police Chief Richard Pursell said law enforcement is looking into two higher priority areas at this time that demonstrate a possible need for the cameras – Fourth Street Southwest coming off U.S. Highway 218, as well as on West Bremer Avenue near the intersection with Fourth Street.

After a two-hour discussion, where hesitancy and concerns were expressed publicly by four of the councilmembers, the motion to move forward passed 6-1. Councilmember Matthew Schneider dissented.

Pursell will present a draft ordinance at some point in line with what’s allowed by the Department of Transportation Office of Traffic and Safety Services.

The spark for the discussion came from complaints, he said.

Further research and study was completed by the department of speed, red light traffic violations, crash data and traffic counts. That was followed by discussion with Phil Sargent, an onboarding manager with Jenoptik Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is involved in installation of the devices.

Traffic cameras have seen an uptick in usage during the last 15 years, said Sargent. In Iowa, Waverly would fall in the middle in terms of population of cities that have installed such enforcement.