WATERLOO – Stay the same or divvy up revenue? That’s the question the Waterloo City Council is tasked with answering by the next council meeting.

The council met in a work session Monday to discuss a potential change to language in this election’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax ballot measure.

The options: continuing to devote 100% of LOSST revenue toward road maintenance or to use some of the money to provide some property tax relief.

Iowa has a state sales tax of 6% and allows local governments to collect a local option sales tax of up to 1%.

The other cities in Black Hawk County — Cedar Falls, Hudson, Evansdale, Raymond and Elk Run Heights — decided to let Waterloo take the first step on changes since it has the highest population in the county. Each city has its own ballot language. To change how the tax is used requires 50% approval.

Over the past 20 years, the option tax has been supported by about 70% of voters, according to City Engineer Jamie Knutson.

The current LOSST expires at the end of 2025, but due to the timing of elections the vote to extend it for another decade will be Nov. 7. If approved, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2026, and end on Dec. 31, 2035.

Knutson said he’s met with other cities’ mayors and staff and hose cities have talked about keeping their ballot language the same, while the city of Waterloo seems to have some interest in changing it.

“We could be in a situation where Waterloo citizens vote it down, but there are enough ‘yes’ votes from other communities to carry it,” Knutson said. “Meaning Waterloo citizens would be stuck with whatever that language is even if they didn’t want it.”

In 1991, the city voted to have 100% of LOSST funds to be allocated to road maintenance. Before the 1990s, the city used general obligation bonds to pay for road maintenance.

Knutson urged the City Council to keep all of the funding for maintaining the nearly 418 miles of city roads, especially due to rising costs from inflation.

He said in 2013, the city paid $1.3 million per mile in reconstruction. This year, it’s about $2.5 million per mile. As for asphalt overlay, it cost $500,000 in 2013 but $950,000 in 2023.

Also in the early 1990s, roads like Kimball and Ansborough avenues, West Fourth Street, Shaulis and Greenhill Road and San Marnan Drive were constructed through the interstate substitution program. Thirty years later, all these major roads are due for work, Knutson said.

“It’s a huge amount of money to maintain these roads, to keep them overlaid, to reconstruct them,” he said, noting some roads see upward of 20,000 cars per day. “That’s a lot of people driving on these roads every day who will notice if they’re not in good shape.”

Every couple of years, the state of Iowa hires a company to drive on and assess every road. Those assessments are then sent to Iowa State University, which then rates each street from zero to 100 — zero being the worst and 100 being perfect.

Knutson said half of the city roads are “fair,” with a rating of 40 to 60. These roads will soon decline to poor, which results in a total reconstruction of the street.

In 2018, Waterloo had the best streets of any city in the state, according to the data collected by ISU. In 2020, five cities had better ratings than Waterloo. With all the major roads reaching 30 years of age, they are all deteriorating at the same time.

“The downward trend (of pavement condition) should be disturbing to everyone,” Knutson told the council. “There’s nothing I can do to stop that. Nothing public works can do to stop that.”

He said he asked for two pavement management studies to be completed to determine what his department should do and when. According to the studies, he said, increased funding would have to be put in place by 2026. The city would have to spend $11 million a year until 2036 just to keep the roads at the condition they are at now. Currently about $8 million is spent annually on roads.

“They’re telling us we need to spend more than what we’re bringing in right now,” he said.

If funding doesn’t increase, he said, there will be an increased backlog of roads that don’t receive maintenance. There is a current backlog of 15 miles. If Knutson’s department continues to receive $8 million a year, there will be a backlog of 37 miles by 2036.

“Right now, I don’t have enough money, along with public works, to maintain our roads in the current conditions they are. Period. I can’t say it any plainer than that,” he said. “Any diversion of local options for our roads — they are going to get worse.”

That diversion could be from some LOSST toward property tax relief.

“This is a tough conversion because we absolutely need our roads to get places for sure, but we can’t ask people to pay more (in taxes),” Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder said.

At-large Councilmember Dave Boesen said he would be in favor of putting 20% of LOSST revenue toward property taxes and 80% toward road maintenance.

“We’re the highest levy rate in the state of the top largest cities,” Boesen said. “We gotta take a look at taking some of the burden off of the homeowner, because the property owner is really feeling the pain here.”

Mayor Quentin Hart noted most other big cities in Iowa use some of the LOSST for property tax relief. He said Ames, Sioux City, Davenport and Bettendorf use 60% to offset property taxes, while Dubuque, West Des Moines, Des Moines and Urbandale use 50%.

Hart said he talked to city staff in Dubuque about how their city keeps up roads. The response was that Dubuque tries to use in-house contractors. Hart also mentioned the use of Tax Increment Financing dollars going toward the roads.

“We have enough money in reserves if council decides to use property tax relief that we can add a portion of that reserves to maintain the same level (for road maintenance),” Hart said. “There’s two things we hear about all the time. We hear about potholes and we hear about property taxes.”

Ward 1 Councilmember John Chiles seconded the complaints Hart hears about property taxes, saying it is the number one thing his ward talks about.

“I’m not thinking we want to spend less on roads,” Chiles said. “We want to find more effective and efficient ways to do our roads and find money elsewhere in order to do so. I will continue to hear about property taxes until we do something about them.”

The council will discuss the ballot language at its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.