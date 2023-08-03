WATERLOO – Stay the same or divvy up revenue? That’s the question the Waterloo City Council is tasked with answering by the next council meeting.
The council met in a work session Monday to discuss a potential change to language in this election’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax ballot measure.
The options: continuing to devote 100% of LOSST revenue toward road maintenance or to use some of the money to provide some property tax relief.
Iowa has a state sales tax of 6% and allows local governments to collect a local option sales tax of up to 1%.
The other cities in Black Hawk County — Cedar Falls, Hudson, Evansdale, Raymond and Elk Run Heights — decided to let Waterloo take the first step on changes since it has the highest population in the county. Each city has its own ballot language. To change how the tax is used requires 50% approval.
People are also reading…
Over the past 20 years, the option tax has been supported by about 70% of voters, according to City Engineer Jamie Knutson.
The current LOSST expires at the end of 2025, but due to the timing of elections the vote to extend it for another decade will be Nov. 7. If approved, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2026, and end on Dec. 31, 2035.
Knutson said he’s met with other cities’ mayors and staff and hose cities have talked about keeping their ballot language the same, while the city of Waterloo seems to have some interest in changing it.
“We could be in a situation where Waterloo citizens vote it down, but there are enough ‘yes’ votes from other communities to carry it,” Knutson said. “Meaning Waterloo citizens would be stuck with whatever that language is even if they didn’t want it.”
In 1991, the city voted to have 100% of LOSST funds to be allocated to road maintenance. Before the 1990s, the city used general obligation bonds to pay for road maintenance.
Knutson urged the City Council to keep all of the funding for maintaining the nearly 418 miles of city roads, especially due to rising costs from inflation.
He said in 2013, the city paid $1.3 million per mile in reconstruction. This year, it’s about $2.5 million per mile. As for asphalt overlay, it cost $500,000 in 2013 but $950,000 in 2023.
Also in the early 1990s, roads like Kimball and Ansborough avenues, West Fourth Street, Shaulis and Greenhill Road and San Marnan Drive were constructed through the interstate substitution program. Thirty years later, all these major roads are due for work, Knutson said.
“It’s a huge amount of money to maintain these roads, to keep them overlaid, to reconstruct them,” he said, noting some roads see upward of 20,000 cars per day. “That’s a lot of people driving on these roads every day who will notice if they’re not in good shape.”
Every couple of years, the state of Iowa hires a company to drive on and assess every road. Those assessments are then sent to Iowa State University, which then rates each street from zero to 100 — zero being the worst and 100 being perfect.
Knutson said half of the city roads are “fair,” with a rating of 40 to 60. These roads will soon decline to poor, which results in a total reconstruction of the street.
In 2018, Waterloo had the best streets of any city in the state, according to the data collected by ISU. In 2020, five cities had better ratings than Waterloo. With all the major roads reaching 30 years of age, they are all deteriorating at the same time.
“The downward trend (of pavement condition) should be disturbing to everyone,” Knutson told the council. “There’s nothing I can do to stop that. Nothing public works can do to stop that.”
He said he asked for two pavement management studies to be completed to determine what his department should do and when. According to the studies, he said, increased funding would have to be put in place by 2026. The city would have to spend $11 million a year until 2036 just to keep the roads at the condition they are at now. Currently about $8 million is spent annually on roads.
“They’re telling us we need to spend more than what we’re bringing in right now,” he said.
If funding doesn’t increase, he said, there will be an increased backlog of roads that don’t receive maintenance. There is a current backlog of 15 miles. If Knutson’s department continues to receive $8 million a year, there will be a backlog of 37 miles by 2036.
“Right now, I don’t have enough money, along with public works, to maintain our roads in the current conditions they are. Period. I can’t say it any plainer than that,” he said. “Any diversion of local options for our roads — they are going to get worse.”
That diversion could be from some LOSST toward property tax relief.
“This is a tough conversion because we absolutely need our roads to get places for sure, but we can’t ask people to pay more (in taxes),” Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder said.
At-large Councilmember Dave Boesen said he would be in favor of putting 20% of LOSST revenue toward property taxes and 80% toward road maintenance.
“We’re the highest levy rate in the state of the top largest cities,” Boesen said. “We gotta take a look at taking some of the burden off of the homeowner, because the property owner is really feeling the pain here.”
Mayor Quentin Hart noted most other big cities in Iowa use some of the LOSST for property tax relief. He said Ames, Sioux City, Davenport and Bettendorf use 60% to offset property taxes, while Dubuque, West Des Moines, Des Moines and Urbandale use 50%.
Hart said he talked to city staff in Dubuque about how their city keeps up roads. The response was that Dubuque tries to use in-house contractors. Hart also mentioned the use of Tax Increment Financing dollars going toward the roads.
“We have enough money in reserves if council decides to use property tax relief that we can add a portion of that reserves to maintain the same level (for road maintenance),” Hart said. “There’s two things we hear about all the time. We hear about potholes and we hear about property taxes.”
Ward 1 Councilmember John Chiles seconded the complaints Hart hears about property taxes, saying it is the number one thing his ward talks about.
“I’m not thinking we want to spend less on roads,” Chiles said. “We want to find more effective and efficient ways to do our roads and find money elsewhere in order to do so. I will continue to hear about property taxes until we do something about them.”
The council will discuss the ballot language at its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $210,000
Welcome, to an awesome home in the heart of CF There are updates needed, so feel free to invision what you would do! When you enter in the back door you go through the fenced-in yard but don't forget to gaze at all the parking there is as well as the oversized double car garage. Inside, up the stairs right into the kitchen, and the Dining room /living room all the natural wood trim is just beautiful, there are 3 bedrooms on the main floor, one of the bedrooms has a bathroom. upstairs there is a lone bedroom. So far the count of bedrooms are at 4 and if you head to the basement you'll find a laundry room, a room that could be a bedroom with an egress and a bar believe it or not! and a full bathroom as well. Come by and let your mind do the wandering!!
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $609,900
Here it is! Location, location, location. If you've been hunting for your next home, look no further! This stunning five-bedroom (plus three additional flex bedrooms) and five-bathroom home is located in Oak Ridge Circle, a secluded cul-de-sac neighborhood. This 1.13-acre property is tucked away in a wooded area with many mature trees. Enjoy the peace and quiet while also having access to the convenience of nearby businesses and amenities, as well as being within walking distance of the Praire Links Golf Course with a clubhouse and brand-new outdoor pool. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on this pool. This home has some serious curb appeal, with mature landscaping, a two-story colonial style, and a spacious covered front porch with a swing! Head inside to find a large main living room area, with a living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace in the corner and separate additional den, separated by French doors. 9-foot ceilings throughout the main level create a feeling of elegance. There is also an amazing library with office space on the main level, featuring three large windows with great views. Next up is the kitchen! This beautiful space has coordinating cabinets and hardwood floors, custom countertops, black granite breakfast bar, and a double oven! And you've got to check out this pantry! Walk-in pantry with storage galore. The dining room features French doors leading to the screened-in composite floor deck! This is the perfect area for your morning cup of coffee. A household favorite will be this mud room off the garage entrance, perfect for dropping off all your shoes and coats! The main floor also includes a 3/4 bath. Coming upstairs, you will find space for your whole family and guests alike! There are three bedrooms plus a primary suite. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. There is an additional full bath plus a separate laundry room. The primary suite is stunning! This spacious room has three huge windows in a bay-style nook, with lots of natural light and a beautiful view. There are two separate walk-in closets. The en suite bathroom has a whirlpool claw foot soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and separate toilet room. As if that wasn't enough space, there is a huge bonus room on the second floor, above the garage! This could be utilized as bedroom space or whatever else your family needs! The basement is another fantastic space. There is a bedroom plus a flex room, and an additional bathroom with a walk-in shower. The downstairs living area features an amazing theater room! The theater room includes a projector, screen, and surround sound speakers. There is a large storage room with shelving as well. The basement has a radon system and a partial central vacuum system. The house is wired for a whole-house generator. The outside features three stall garage, concrete driveway, invisible dog fence, beautiful brick patio, and SO many beautiful trees! Too many to name! Recent updates include some freshly painted rooms, a new roof in 2016, and complete power washing of siding and concrete driveway. A house like this does not come around often! In addition to the pictures, please check out the VIRTUAL TOUR, which includes a 3D tour, video tour, and floor plans! Contact your agent today for an immediate showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $329,900
This beautiful ranch home located in Cedar Falls is a perfect fit for families looking for a spacious and comfortable living space. The four bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms provide ample room for everyone, while the quartz countertop in the kitchen and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first level add an extra touch of elegance. The trex deck is a great place to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends, while the storage shed provides plenty of space for your belongings. With a new roof installed in 2022, you can rest easy knowing that your home is well-maintained and protected from the elements.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $99,900
Welcome home to this delightful 2-bedroom, 1-bath story and a half that has been lovingly remodeled and is ready to impress. Nestled on a generously sized lot of nearly a third of an acre, this property offers a peaceful retreat with plenty of room to roam and enjoy the outdoors. As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the tasteful updates including new flooring throughout. The open-concept living and dining area create a warm and inviting space, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Natural light pours in through large new front windows, creating a bright and airy atmosphere that instantly feels like home. Both bedrooms are generously sized and offer ample closet space, ensuring you have all the room you need to unwind and recharge. Step outside into the expansive backyard, where possibilities abound. Whether you envision creating a lush garden oasis, setting up a play area for kids and pets, or even adding a deck for al fresco dining, this generous lot provides the canvas for your dream outdoor living space. Schedule your showing today and embrace the charm, comfort, and potential this lovely home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $474,999
This new and improved Garnett floor plan by Skogman Homes is a layout you don't want to miss! This 3-bedroom ranch features the desired split bedroom layout, with a master suite that is tucked away on one side of the home. This modified floorplan features stairs at the rear of the great room with large windows showing off the beautiful rolling fields to the rear. The great room features all upgraded hard-surfaced floors and a beautiful fireplace. Heading into the kitchen you will immediately notice this enormous island; at 10.5' you can easily fit the whole family, or guests for lots of extra seating! Added bonus - a 'Hidden' walk-in pantry perfect for keeping the clutter off the beautifully the stunning quartz countertops by Cambria. If you need a work space we have included a main floor office, perfect for working from home, or a spot for kids to do their homework. Downstairs is a large basement with plenty of room to add on, with egress windows and plumbing already stubbed in for a future bathroom. The premium Kemper cabinets come with loads of upgrades, including soft close drawers and doors, pull out trash, and more! Don't miss this opportunity to get into this amazing home in Waterloo's most exciting new neighborhood, Audubon Heights, and make sure to ask about Waterloo's 3-Year Tax Abatement! **Pricing subject to change with selection changes**
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,900
Cozy and Comfortable! Explore the possibilities in this cute three bedroom, one bathroom home! Stepping inside, you will be drawn to the updated flooring flowing throughout almost all of this home. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light from the large windows, and it connects to the eat in kitchen with plenty of oak cabinetry. Down the hall you will find three bedrooms and a full bath to share. Outside, you will love the huge deck, peaceful back yard and large storage shed/garage. Living is easy in this ranch style home! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900
This Northbrook II plan is a great choice for those seeking a spacious and functional home. This plan features a master suite complete with a walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a bath. The open concept layout of the home is perfect for those who love natural light, as there are plenty of windows on the south side of the home. One of the standout features of the Northbrook II plan is the spacious laundry room located on the main floor. Additionally, the large walk-in pantry just off of the kitchen provides ample storage space for all your needs. Downstairs, you can create your own space in the unfinished area. Other features include custom bump out fireplace in the living room and large 2 stall attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $277,500
Well-maintained, move-in ready 2-story condo in the Greenhill Village (located near the 'Place-to-Play' park). This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached double garage. You'll love the large living room, open to the beautiful kitchen with generous counter space and bar seating. Off the dining room is a sliding door to a deck and awesome prairie views, while down the hall is a 1/2 bath and a main floor laundry room. Upstairs there is a great master suite with vaulted ceiling and high display shelf with outlets - a perfect place for ambient lighting or a decorative touch! The attached master bath is spacious and includes a linen closet and bonus makeup counter. And, just down the hall are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. The basement is unfinished, but set up perfectly to add lots more finished space! The condo-association fee is $125/month and includes exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare. Easy living and beautiful finishes - come check it out today!
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $199,900
Look no further than this one owner home in Evansdale! There are endless possibilities in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ranch-style home on a huge corner lot near Meyers Lake! Entering this home the first thing to catch your eye is the beautiful brick fireplace in the spacious living room. This space flows seamlessly into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is bright white, with great storage and countertop space, as well as matching white appliances. The kitchen also provides access to the rear deck, a great spot to enjoy your morning coffee! You can easily fit a breakfast table into this eat-in kitchen, or a larger dining room table in the adjoining room that could be used as formal dining or an in-home office. Also on the main floor you will find a large primary bedroom with its own full bathroom, and an additional two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom to share. The partially finished lower level is ready for your finishing touches! You could use this space for a family room, plus an additional non-conforming bedroom, and there are tons of storage options. The possibilities are endless! You will find the laundry in the lower level, but it can easily be moved to the upper level where additional laundry hookups are already in place. The exterior can’t be beat, featuring a detached, two-stall garage and sits on a huge corner lot within walking distance to Meyers Lake. This isn’t one to miss! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,950
The search for a well-cared-for ranch home in Waterloo ends here! This cute yellow house has more space than you'd guess, as you step inside you'll love the large dining room, that flows into a huge living room perfect for gatherings of friends and family. The galley style kitchen has the counter space you've been looking for and opens up into the dining room at one end and a breakfast nook at the other. Three bedrooms and a full bath round out the main floor. Downstairs there is plenty of storage, a half bath, and room to add finished space in the future. Outside the detached garage and backyard shed, provide even more storage space, while the backyard patio overlooks the nice size yard for all your outdoor activities. Don't miss the chance to make this house your home, schedule a showing today!