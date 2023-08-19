WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo received a Phoenix Award at the National Brownfields Conference in Detroit, Michigan, this month.
The honor recognizes the Jefferson Street corridor for extraordinary brownfield development. A brownfield is a former industrial or commercial site where future use is affected by real or perceived environmental contamination.
The project included the former Grand Hotel, now Grand Crossing condominiums; the former Waterloo Bowl-Inn, now the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center; the former Wonder Bread Bakery, now SingleSpeed Brewing Company; and smaller buildings ravaged by the 2008 flood, now the Cedar Valley Sportsplex.
Partnering with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency for grant sources, Waterloo was able to do review work on these sites to look for environmental contaminants and to prepare them for redevelopment projects to bring residential units, jobs and new tax base to the city.
“The city of Waterloo is very honored to receive this Region 7 project award,” Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said in a news release. “The projects have brought over 114 new residential units to downtown Waterloo, expanded educational opportunities to Waterloo’s population, as well as expanding recreational opportunities for all Cedar Valley residents.”
Anderson adds the success of these projects helped bring the next wave of public and private investment to the area, including by Hawkeye and the University of Northern Iowa at the TechWorks Campus, Lincoln Savings Bank’s fintech project adding over 200 employees to the area, a yoga studio and Black Hawk Gaming Association’s partnership in streetscape improvement. The amount of total investment is near $100 million in the area.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls home listings for people who need a lot of living space
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $825,000
Better than New! This high-quality built, two-story home is located in the high-demand Fieldstone addition and is in pristine condition! You will love the open layout and natural light that floods the spaces from all of the expansive windows. This freshly painted home has Brazilian hardwood floors that flow through a lot of the main floor living spaces. As you enter, you are greeted with a great home office on one side, which is a necessity in the remote working environment, and a formal dining room on the other side. You will also be in awe of the main floor living room with elevated ceilings, gorgeous exterior views, great built-ins, and a gas fireplace that anchors the space. From there, the living room is connected to a dining area and a chef’s kitchen that boasts granite countertops, a double oven, soft close cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and a slider that leads to the outdoor living spaces, which are perfect for entertaining. The main floor also features the spacious primary bedroom that is an airy retreat with tray ceilings that has an en-suite bathroom with a whirlpool tub, tile shower with glass doors, dual vanities, and a great walk-in closet. Finishing off the main floor is a half bathroom and a laundry room. The upper level is home to three expansive bedrooms with large closets, one has an en-suite bathroom, and two bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level is a show stopper with a family room with a fireplace surrounded with stone, a great kitchenette and bar area, in-floor heat, space for a rec area, a fifth bedroom, and an additional full bathroom. You will absolutely love the theater room that offers stadium seating and a built-in counter area, which is the perfect spot for all of the popcorn and snacks. The exterior provides more outdoor living with a great upper-level patio off the kitchen and a lower-level fire pit area, as well as access to the Fieldstone pond, which is stocked for fishing. Other amenities include a three-stall, side load garage, irrigation system, security system, central vac, updated mechanicals, and a newer roof. This amazing home is better than new, and not to be missed. See it today!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $775,000
Looking north from Grand BLVD framed by the historic "Edwards Avenue pillars" the tree-lined view draws you to this iconic Cedar Falls picturesque beauty. This warm, timeless, and traditional classic is welcoming year round. Situated on nearly 2 acres with flowers, trees, wildlife, direct backyard access to Hartman Reserve for hiking and exploration, and a short stroll to Cedar Heights Elementary, the location is enchanting. A spacious and grand interior offers many spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Each spot is unique or cozy with morning sunlight and evening sunsets that bring varying moods to each room. The dining room chandelier is magical at meal time and the two gas fireplaces are inviting gathering spots. The solarium offers the perfect retreat - a cozy nook with its filtered light enveloping the room. The primary ensuite, office, and craft room all offer varying views of the backyard. Upstairs you'll discover four additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to bonus space on the 3rd floor. A basement rec room includes pool and air hockey. A dream workshop has direct access to the back yard. The back yard includes a pool and extra garage. You'll just have to see for yourself why 2410 Greenwood is where family and friends are always welcome!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $329,900
One-of-a-kind opportunity to own this iconic five-bedroom, six-bathroom home! Boasting over 4,000 square feet above grade, multiple living spaces on the main level, arched doorways, and four fireplaces, this classic home is a must-see! You'll also find an abundance of built-ins and storage space throughout. The expansive main level features a great den with a fireplace and a fantastic formal living room with a fireplace and access to the sunroom. The sunroom is lined with windows and offers great views of the backyard. Just off the living room is the formal dining room with a fireplace and access to the kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, an eat-in area, and a breakfast nook. Moving upstairs, you'll find five expansive bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms have their own private en-suite and the fourth bathroom is a jack-and-jill bathroom. The lower level includes additional living space with a fireplace and a bar area, a half bathroom, and plenty of storage space. Situated on just under an acre lot, exterior amenities include an attached two-stall garage and a private backyard with your very own putting green. Character abounds in this classic home! Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $609,900
Here it is! Location, location, location. If you've been hunting for your next home, look no further! This stunning five-bedroom (plus three additional flex bedrooms) and five-bathroom home is located in Oak Ridge Circle, a secluded cul-de-sac neighborhood. This 1.13-acre property is tucked away in a wooded area with many mature trees. Enjoy the peace and quiet while also having access to the convenience of nearby businesses and amenities, as well as being within walking distance of the Praire Links Golf Course with a clubhouse and brand-new outdoor pool. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on this pool. This home has some serious curb appeal, with mature landscaping, a two-story colonial style, and a spacious covered front porch with a swing! Head inside to find a large main living room area, with a living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace in the corner and separate additional den, separated by French doors. 9-foot ceilings throughout the main level create a feeling of elegance. There is also an amazing library with office space on the main level, featuring three large windows with great views. Next up is the kitchen! This beautiful space has coordinating cabinets and hardwood floors, custom countertops, black granite breakfast bar, and a double oven! And you've got to check out this pantry! Walk-in pantry with storage galore. The dining room features French doors leading to the screened-in composite floor deck! This is the perfect area for your morning cup of coffee. A household favorite will be this mud room off the garage entrance, perfect for dropping off all your shoes and coats! The main floor also includes a 3/4 bath. Coming upstairs, you will find space for your whole family and guests alike! There are three bedrooms plus a primary suite. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. There is an additional full bath plus a separate laundry room. The primary suite is stunning! This spacious room has three huge windows in a bay-style nook, with lots of natural light and a beautiful view. There are two separate walk-in closets. The en suite bathroom has a whirlpool claw foot soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and separate toilet room. As if that wasn't enough space, there is a huge bonus room on the second floor, above the garage! This could be utilized as bedroom space or whatever else your family needs! The basement is another fantastic space. There is a bedroom plus a flex room, and an additional bathroom with a walk-in shower. The downstairs living area features an amazing theater room! The theater room includes a projector, screen, and surround sound speakers. There is a large storage room with shelving as well. The basement has a radon system and a partial central vacuum system. The house is wired for a whole-house generator. The outside features three stall garage, concrete driveway, invisible dog fence, beautiful brick patio, and SO many beautiful trees! Too many to name! Recent updates include some freshly painted rooms, a new roof in 2016, and complete power washing of siding and concrete driveway. A house like this does not come around often! In addition to the pictures, please check out the VIRTUAL TOUR, which includes a 3D tour, video tour, and floor plans! Contact your agent today for an immediate showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,399,000
Welcome to the pinnacle of luxury living!! You will be amazed at this stunning custom~built home which exudes grandeur and sophistication at every turn. Boasting over 7400 finished square feet, this meticulously crafted masterpiece offers unparalleled living, a home so extraordinary you won’t want to leave once you enter. The main floor of this magnificent home features ten~foot ceilings, oversize custom Marvin windows and hardwood floors. There are three large living areas to serve all your formal and informal entertaining needs, a charming inglenook with fireplace, a library, a large formal dining room, a gracious entry and three~story hall, and a back entryway too nice to be called a mudroom, as well as two half baths. You will fall in love with the gourmet kitchen, where opulence meets functionality, a culinary enthusiast's dream with exquisite granite countertops, a SubZero refrigerator, KitchenAid appliances, and custom Grabill cabinetry. Whether you're cooking for your family or hosting a grand soirée, this kitchen will exceed every expectation. Make your way upstairs by elevator or by the grand staircase to find four bedrooms, including the primary suite with its incredible view of the golf course and beyond. The luxurious primary bath is a sanctuary of relaxation with your choice of an oversized walk in shower, or an effervescence bathtub for full~body relaxation and hydrotherapy. All of the bedrooms have custom built~ins and offer lovely views. Surround yourself with nature in the large screened~in porch overlooking the professionally landscaped backyard and sparkling in~ground pool. Seamlessly combining elegance with the beauty of its surroundings, this area offers the perfect place to entertain, or simply savor the serenity of your private resort within the fenced back yard. The fully finished basement on the lower level offers ample space for playroom, game room, office, craft area, etc., with plenty of storage room. There’s even a third floor loft with an unparalleled view across the golf course and two conditioned attic storage areas. Practicality meets convenience with an attached three~stall garage, providing ample storage and easy access to your vehicles. No detail has been overlooked in ensuring this home caters to your every need. A heated driveway enhances safety and convenience throughout winter, and the lawn sprinkler system provides ease and efficiency to maintain the beauty of your gorgeous yard all summer long. Welcome to your dream home, where indulgence and comfort combine to create a stunning masterpiece of living. Time to make this exquisite property yours...
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $799,900
This incredible custom-built two-story features contemporary influences both inside and out. This high-quality Klunder-built home boasts five expansive bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, high-end amenities from top to bottom, and a custom architect-influenced design. Stepping inside you’re greeted by a beautiful front sitting room and an adjacent great room that is impressive with a fireplace and expansive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in. The great room opens up to the kitchen and stunning dining area that is ideal for entertaining. The show-stopping kitchen offers custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, an expansive kitchen island ideal for functionality, a walk-in pantry with tons of storage, as well as access to an amazing screened-in porch. The screened porch is like a private oasis that feels like a treehouse as it is nestled in mature trees. The main floor is completed with a convenient dropzone with a half bathroom. On the second level, you will find three generously sized bedrooms including the master suite, two full bathrooms, and a convenient laundry room. The master suite features an amazing ensuite with heated tile floors, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a tiled shower along with a great walk-in closet with custom-designed cabinetry. The show doesn't stop there, the amazing walkout lower level includes additional living space with concrete floors, a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a secondary laundry room, and heated floors throughout. Exterior amenities include an attached oversized heated garage with in-floor heat and floor drains that could fit four cars. The exterior spaces continue with an amazing patio with limestone accents, mature landscaping, and an irrigation system. This home oozes warmth and style with great textures including cork flooring, carpet, and tile, and the amenities don’t stop there. This incredible home also provides geothermal heat, a Control 4 sound system, central vac, and much more. Don’t let this rare offering pass you by!! Schedule your private showing today..
6 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $1,050,000
Seasoned Realtors have stated that this is simply the nicest home they have seen! This majestic home has a 180 degree views overlooking the Fieldstone large pond. High coffered ceilings and specialty floor to ceiling windows in the great room make this a bright home. You will enjoy the warmth and beauty of gorgeous 3/4 inch walnut flooring. It boasts over 4000 sq. ft. above grade and more than 5600 total finished living area. The main floor ensuite, with heated travertine floors, has a jetted whirlpool tub and separate shower. The library is right out of a magazine, even with a ladder for volumes higher up! A total of 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, includes a lower level ensuite bedroom with 3/4 bath. You will like the cheery sunporch with access to the deck. The walkout lower level, with heated floors, has a kitchenette and 2 multiuse rooms currently used for exercise and a craft/hobby room. The screened porch and basketball court await in the rear yard. The quality of materials, professional decorating and workmanship by Schuerman Homes makes this home very special.