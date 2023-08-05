Welcome home to this delightful 2-bedroom, 1-bath story and a half that has been lovingly remodeled and is ready to impress. Nestled on a generously sized lot of nearly a third of an acre, this property offers a peaceful retreat with plenty of room to roam and enjoy the outdoors. As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the tasteful updates including new flooring throughout. The open-concept living and dining area create a warm and inviting space, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Natural light pours in through large new front windows, creating a bright and airy atmosphere that instantly feels like home. Both bedrooms are generously sized and offer ample closet space, ensuring you have all the room you need to unwind and recharge. Step outside into the expansive backyard, where possibilities abound. Whether you envision creating a lush garden oasis, setting up a play area for kids and pets, or even adding a deck for al fresco dining, this generous lot provides the canvas for your dream outdoor living space. Schedule your showing today and embrace the charm, comfort, and potential this lovely home has to offer!

View More