WATERLOO – The City of Waterloo is creating a new broadband internet utility that will offer service to the entire community. The new network will cover hundreds of miles of fiber internet, giving every home and business access to ultra-high-speed broadband internet.
One gigabit pricing has been set at $69.95 for residents.
At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, a ground breaking will be held at Prairie Grove Park, located at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Shaulis Road to mark the official launch of the city-owned and operated utility called Waterloo Fiber. The public is invited to attend to hear from those behind the initiative, including Eric Lage who is the newly hired general manager.
In a referendum last fall, more than 84% of residents voted for a $20 million general obligation bond to build the fiber network. The service will offer up to 10 gigabit speeds and provide Waterloo-based customer support. All revenue generated from Waterloo Fiber will stay in Waterloo.
