WATERLOO — Excessive heat and humidity is in the forecast for the next couple of days. The city of Waterloo encourages residents to take precaution and utilize cooling stations set up throughout the city during this period.

Byrnes Pool, 801 Campbell Ave. – $5 daily admission (ages 2 and older), $2 (under age 2). Open Swim Daily: 1-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

SportsPlex Pool, 300 Jefferson St. – $8 public open swim hours: Tuesday and Thursday 1-3:45 p.m., Saturday 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sunday 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Mark’s Park Spray Pad, no cost, open daily 9 a.m.–9 p.m. for ages 12 and under.

Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Thursday and Friday 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Drinking fountains and seating available.

Waterloo Center for Arts, 225 Commercial St., Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Airport, 2790 Livingston Lane, daily 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., open Monday–Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Waterloo Fire Rescue advises residents to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, which include headache, cramps, lack of perspiration, and vomiting. To avoid heat exhaustion, residents should stay well hydrated, avoid extraneous exercise outdoors, minimize alcohol or caffeine consumption, and take frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioned spaces. In addition, people are advised to wear lose, lightweight and light colored clothing. The city also encourages pet owners to keep their animals indoors and hydrated during the extreme heat.

Call Waterloo Fire Rescue at (319) 291-4460 with any further questions.

Photos: Hot weather has US, world sweltering