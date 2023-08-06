WATERLOO — Waterloo residents could head to the polls in November to vote on a local option sales and service tax. The catch – the city is proposing a change in how the revenue is distributed.

The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall council chambers to discuss a resolution that could change language on the ballot regarding local option sales taxes.

Iowa has a state sales tax of 6% and allows local governments to collect a local option sales tax of up to 1%.

Currently, and for the last three decades, Waterloo has devoted 100% of LOSST revenue to maintaining the city’s roads.

However, the proposed resolution states that 20% of LOSST dollars would go to property tax relief and 80% would go toward constructing, replacing, maintaining and improving city streets, curbs, storm sewers and related infrastructure.

The current LOSST expires at the end of 2025 but, due to the timing of elections, the vote to extend it for another decade will be on Nov. 7. If approved, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2026, and end on Dec. 31, 2035.

The council will hold six public hearings Monday. Two of them are for the sale and conveyance of city-owned property.

Following those hearings, the council will consider selling the former Long John Silver’s and A&W site at 2775 Crossroads Blvd. to Grant Park, LLC of Waterloo in the amount of $1. The company would build a new 10,000-square-foot commercial building. The site plan has four units.

The development and minimum assessment agreement is in the amount of $2.2 million with a rebate schedule of 80% for years one through five and 70% for years six through 10.

The council could also approve a sale to A&K Ventures, LLC of Waterloo in the amount of $1 for construction of a new 6,500-square-foot building and a future 6,000-square-foot addition located northeast of 3151 Titan Trail. The phased development and minimum assessment agreement is in the amount of $624,125.

Other public hearings are about a potential interior renovation project at the Waterloo Public Library, a site plan amendment for a truck and trailer wash, asbestos abatement services for 212 Sunnyside Ave. and 1318 Martin Road, and a railroad crossing repair project on West Airline Highway.

In addition, the council will consider approving:

The purchase of four patrol cars and two Chevy Tahoes for the Waterloo Police Department with a total of $235,152 as well as the purchase of a replacement fire truck for $905,300.

An ordinance increasing speed limits from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to North Elk Run Road.

The submission of an Iowa Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Improvement grant application in the amount of $47,000 for installation of redesigned bicycle lanes.