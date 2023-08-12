WATERLOO — Months after a conversion therapy ban was put in place, the City Council could repeal the divisive ordinance Monday.

A special session will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall during which an amendment to the city code will be considered to repeal the conversion therapy ordinance. If the repeal is passed by the council and the rules are suspended to allow the second and third readings, the change could be adopted Monday.

The council approved a ban on conversion therapy within the city May 15 in a 6-1 vote, with Dave Boesen dissenting. Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change someone who doesn’t identify as heterosexual to become heterosexual.

The approval came months after the polarizing proposal was first introduced. People packed the council meetings where it was on the agenda with many making public comments in favor of or against the ordinance.

The ordinance allows complaints to be made to the city attorney or the human rights commission about a licensed medical professional practicing conversion therapy. The issue is then investigated with a letter sent out to the practitioner if the process goes forward. That allows the city to report a potential ethical violation to medical licensing bodies.

Written by Councilmember Jonathan Grieder, the ordinance was first discussed at a February work session. The first of three readings needed for adoption was held later that month. However, the council chose to postpone further readings until May 1 at its next meeting in March. That was intended to coincide with the end of the Iowa Legislature’s session, where laws were being passed regarding LGBTQ youths.

Councilmembers voted to make some revisions to the ordinance when it was back on the agenda May 2, which meant it would have to go through three readings again before adoption. Among the changes was reporting a potential ethical violation to medical licensing bodies. Previously, if the complaint was founded, the practitioner would have been subject to a municipal infraction.

Those revisions were made and the council voted to suspend the rules and adopt the ordinance at its next meeting.