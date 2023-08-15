WATERLOO — The City Council took its initial step Monday to repeal a controversial ordinance regarding LGBTQ+ youth.

The first of three readings to get rid of a conversion therapy ban put in place in May was approved 4-3 at a special session. Councilmembers Jonathan Grieder, Nia Wilder and Belinda-Creighton Smith dissented.

The vote to suspend the rules to repeal the ordinance in one go was voted down. That means the issue will come before the council at least one more time. It is expected to be on the agenda for next Monday’s meeting.

First discussed in a work session in February, Grieder brought forth an ordinance to ban conversion therapy – the practice of attempting to change someone who doesn’t identify as a heterosexual to become heterosexual.

In March, councilmembers passed the ordinance for the first time but, when the second hearing came around, they suspended discussions until May. The intent was to wait until the Legislature ended its session, where bills related to LGBTQ+ youth were pending.

Once May came, the ordinance was voted down on the second hearing because an amended version was to be introduced.

In the first version of the ordinanc, the city attorney’s office would have mailed a letter to any medical or mental health professional who is allegedly practicing conversion therapy asking them to cease and desist.

During one of the first work sessions, though, City Attorney Martin Petersen said he had concerns with the ordinance due to preemption. Preemption is when a higher level of government could limit the power of a lower level of government to regulate an issue.

The amended version, and ultimately the version that was put into city code, allows residents to make a complaint either to the city attorney or the human rights commission that a licensed medical professional is practicing conversion therapy. The issue would then be looked into with the city reporting a potential ethical violation to medical licensing bodies as needed.

Grieder said the ban was to protect people from “being attacked for who they are” and noted that this happened during meetings when the council was working to pass the ban.

“The vigor that people argue … proves that these protections are needed,” he said. “(The) LGBTQIA+ community needs all of their allies to stand beside them … for their basic rights.”

Creighton-Smith, who voted against repealing the ordinance, related it to the passing of civil rights laws. She said even though those laws were put into place, the behaviors of people didn’t change.

“People will still continue to do the hurtful, hateful, mean-spirited things they’ve grown up (with) … and been socialized to do,” she said. “I wish we could legislate behavior changes … heart changes, but unfortunately we can’t.”

Councilmember Dave Boesen, who has voted against the ban since the start, said he has received “a lot of heat” for his vote as being accused of being against the LGBTQ+ community. In previous meetings, Boesen said he voted against it because he feared potential legal repercussions.

“We still have to vote within the confines of the law,” he said. “And that’s where we stand today.”

Why the city wants to repeal the ordinance is unclear. During the session, no mention was made about how the decision was made. City Clerk Kelley Felchle did not comment on questions asked about the reasoning.

A few residents who spoke during public comment mentioned that on July 25, the council held a closed session to “discuss litigation,” according to that agenda.

The next day, The Courier filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the details of the closed session and any communication that led up to it. The request also asked if the litigation was related to the conversion therapy ban.

The city denied the request, citing a subsection of Iowa Code that information on the matter cannot be released until “after the governmental body has taken final action on the subject matter.”

Most of the residents who spoke up were glad the ordinance may be getting repealed due to their personal beliefs, but were upset with how the city got to this point.

“I am disheartened that despite all the warning that this council had against the motion of the ordinance … by the city attorney who gave it and residents who admonished this ordinance not to happen,” James Ellison said. “I am utterly disappointed in how this council and the city government has used our taxpayer funds and our taxpayer time.”

“I think the city council wasted the time and resources of the city and its citizens and in the process divided citizens in the city,” Michael Bayer said.

Ellison also said the city’s process for holding the special session was happening behind closed doors.

“I find it interesting that this last week a closed-door session was given by this council and then just the next day, in the dark of the night, you guys came up with this (open session),” he said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I think there’s a lawsuit against the city.”

The announcement of the special session was made around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. Iowa Code states that notice of a public meeting should be given at least 24 hours prior to that meeting.

Other residents made comment that the special session was held at 4:30 p.m., when normal sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Quentin Hart explained that special sessions have been held at many times during the day and are scheduled to fit within everyone’s schedules.

Residents were also upset that the meeting was not published by the city in The Courier or broadcasted on television through the city’s TV channel.

Felchle stated that the only time meetings have to be published in the paper is if they are public hearings. She stated that special sessions are usually not televised.

One resident mentioned that the conversion therapy ban is not listed in Waterloo’s code.

Felchle said in the city code on the city’s website, the ban is under pending codification until a codifier puts it into code. She said although it states it is “pending,” the ban is still enforceable and is still the law.

