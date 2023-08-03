WATERLOO — An idea that first made waves in Waterloo in the early 1990s has come before the City Council again.

Some residents are revisiting the idea of hiring a city manager. They call themselves “Advance Waterloo.”

A group spearheaded by Don Miller, along with Harrison Cass, Forest Dillavou, David Dreyer and Aaron Roberts, met at Miller’s cabin recently to discuss their belief a city manager is needed. The meeting also was attended by former Waterloo councilmember Steve Schmitt, but he is not part of the group.

The meeting comes after Miller and Cass presented their idea to the City Council last month.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the proposal was introduced the first time he ran for mayor in 2015. Almost eight years later as mayor, and running for his fifth term, he said he takes the push for a city manager personally and is not in favor of the idea.

“I know what it takes, I’ve seen what it takes, and I believe the highest level of leadership has to have accountability to the public, and that’s the role I’m in,” Hart said. “This is my life, this is my community. I love everyone here and have been working hard to try to make a difference … to change the trajectory of Waterloo, and that’s what we are doing.”

‘Strong mayor’

The city of Waterloo has seven council members: one for each of five wards and two at-large members who represent the entire city. The council is led by Mayor Hart, who does not vote at council meetings. He is considered a full-time mayor and there is no city manager. This form of city government is called a “strong mayor” system.

Council Bluffs and Waterloo are the only two large Iowa cities that do not have a “city manager” form of government. Such cities hire a professional city manager to oversee the city’s administrative leadership while the mayor performs ceremonial responsibilities and acts as a face of the city.

“We’re not after the mayor or any one of the council members,” Dreyer said. “We want to make their job easier. … (Hart’s) overloaded and he’s going to a lot of different conferences. He’s the head of the city. He hires and fires. That’s a lot on one man’s plate.”

Hart said he is not overwhelmed, noting that since his first term he has restructured the operations of the city government to create division managers.

“I have created a format of distributive leadership so that our staff members are not overwhelmed, the mayor is not overwhelmed,” he said. “When you take a look and compare the role I’m in to my predecessors, that’s why you are able to see a more expanded role in the mayor’s position.”

Hart believes his “track record” shows the system has been working, noting the city has worked extensively on roads, treatment facilities, bridges, the image of the city and parks.

Miller said he and Cass sat down with a former mayor, whom he did not name, to talk about his former role as the head of the city.

“He admitted that when he was elected mayor … he didn’t know a damn thing about what was going on behind the scenes,” Miller said. “I would be willing to bet if a lot of the former mayors were honest, they wouldn’t know a damn thing about running the city.”

Hart believes he does know what is going on “behind the curtain,” saying that goes hand-in-hand with the strong mayor system.

“I have the opportunity every day to be up close and personal with department heads and people that work with the city,” he said. Hart noted he has department head meetings, serves on city boards and has extensive education and experiences to compliment his position.

“(Advance Waterloo) wants a mayor that doesn’t have a role in the day-to-day operations,” Hart continued. “They complain the mayor doesn’t know what’s happening … but they’re trying to lessen the authority of that person. It’s a contradictory statement.”

IBM study

The group cites a 2011 study by IBM that took a look at efficiency in 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. The only Iowan city in the study was Des Moines.

The study determined a city had efficiency if it could “deliver a comparable set of services using fewer resources.” Of the 100 cities, the study concluded those with city manager forms of government were nearly 10% more efficient than cities with a strong mayor form of government. IBM has not released a newer study on the topic, and that seems to be the most recent study about the efficiency of city managers across the U.S.

A city manager would not be elected but rather appointed by the council. The manager would serve the council with input and expertise, but elected officials still have the final word. The fact the manager is not elected is important to Cass.

“He or she doesn’t have to try to please public members that may have supported him or her during an election, that may have contributed to his or her budget,” he said. “If your job’s more secure and you don’t have to worry about getting reelected in the fall, you might be a little more picky (with your decisions).”

He said while the manager would operate the city, the mayor would be the face of the city, think strategically and be a visionary for what the city wants.

Hart said he doesn’t want to “just be a face,” but wants to do what he was elected to do and be a person citizens talk to directly about potential issues they have with the city.

Population drop

A packet handed out by the group at the council meeting states the city manager form of government will “anchor our city from decline and allow the mayor and council to reinvigorate population growth, eliminate stagnation, improve the city’s image and stimulate business activity.”

Schmitt, an ambassador for Grow Cedar Valley, said although there have been a lot of ribbon cuttings for new businesses, none have been major employers. He tied this to Waterloo losing population. According to the U.S. Census, Waterloo has lost an estimated 1.1% of its population since April 2020.

He said major employers come to growing cities with people available to work. Without those people, businesses won’t come here, he said. That results in more people moving from the area because there aren’t more jobs.

Dillavou believes because the population is decreasing, he is paying more money to the city.

“We all say we have to have more people to pay the bills,” he said, “and if population is going down we’re not gaining, and at the same time population is going down, taxes are going up.”

Also a regular attendee of City Council meetings, Dreyer often brings up rising bills from the city.

“A professional city manager I feel would start rolling my taxes back,” he continued. “I’m tired of higher taxes every year.”

Manager’s role

If a city manager is hired, they would take a look at taxes, preparing and submitting annually required city budgets according to Iowa Code.

Other duties a manager would perform include supervising enforcement and execution of city laws; recommending necessary measures for the “good government and welfare of the city”; supervising official conduct of all city departments; supervising management of all city property, capital improvement projects and city undertakings; hiring and firing employees and assessing their compensation; and investigating affairs and conduct of any person or department employed by the city.

Miller proposes someone filling this position should have five to 15 years of experience in a management role at a city, such as a city manager or administrator in a smaller city or an assistant city manager.

City managers often receive hefty paychecks. In Ames, which has about the same population as Waterloo at 66,000 people, the city manager makes about $263,000 a year, according to the City Clerk Renee Hall.

Although this is approximately double the salary of next-highest-paid city employee, Miller is not worried about the cost of employing a manager.

“I don’t care what they pay because of the efficiency they bring to the table,” he said, joking they could even make $1 million. “If I pay the manager, he’ll make money by efficiency.”

Miller said with a city manager, the mayor would likely move to a part-time position and receive a decrease in salary. Hall said the mayor of Ames makes $11,000. Currently, Hart makes $113,249 annually.

In 2021, the city of Waterloo earmarked more than $176,000 for a chief of staff position. In a previous Courier article, Hart said the position could end up being a manager for business services and handle the overall flow of city operations.

Hart told the Courier the city is still looking at options to add an additional staff person to meet its current needs.

Earlier effort at change

In 1989, a group of Waterloo residents proposed changing the city’s form of government.

The group, People for Waterloo, obtained 1,000 signatures hoping to force a special election in which residents could vote on the city switching to a council-manager at large government. If it had passed, the mayor’s office and two city council seats would have been eliminated. Five at-large councilmembers would have been elected, one of them serving as mayor.

Two years later in 1991, a referendum was held to switch up the city’s government. According to Courier archives, it failed, with 68% of those voting rejecting the proposal.

The push for change in the late 1980s and early 1990s came after the city of Clinton hired a city manager in 1985. Council Bluffs went the other direction and dropped its city manager position to create a strong mayor government.

For a referendum to happen this year, Advance Waterloo would have to gather 3,355 signatures, which is 25% of the people who voted in the last city election, according to the Black Hawk County Elections Office. Obtaining that number of signatures would force a special election.

As for Harrison Cass, he doesn’t think there are any downsides to changing the form of government other than residents dealing with change.

“People are reluctant or scared to change because it’s something new,” he said. “But there are so many cities of our size and larger, even smaller ones, that have taken this route and won’t go back because it gets rid of some of the political decision making.”

