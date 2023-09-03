WATERLOO — The city is beginning to focus on one of its main pillars of its community vision plan – making Waterloo a hub for sports and recreation.

The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for its regular meeting and will discuss improvements to the Cedar Valley Sportsplex as well as a new hard-court sports facility. The meeting will not be held on Monday due to Labor Day.

The last resolution of the night is for a development and ground lease agreement with the Waterloo Development Corporation for the development of a hard-court sports facility on the Tech Works Campus.

The agreement would be for a period of 18 months and be in the amount of $10, including a grant of $2.7 million for the property north of 250 Westfield Ave.

According to an Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments pamphlet, a hard-court tournament feasibility study was completed and found there is demand for a large hard-court space in the region, especially for volleyball. The study recommended a facility with 12 volleyball courts and eight basketball courts. However, no details on what the facility would include were listed in the council documents.

The council will also consider a purchase agreement with FieldTurf USA, of Calhoun, Ga. for $272,944 to replace field turf at the Sportsplex. If approved, the deteriorated turf would be removed and replaced.

Annexation of land for a new Dollar General Store will come before the council, as well. There is a request by The Overland Group to annex more than 12 acres of land south of 5829 La Porte Road for the dollar store. The proposed store would be next to Buckshot Repair and across the road from the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the annexation.

Other business coming before the council includes:

A resolution on construction plans for grading, pav

ing, water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer for the first addition of Paradise Estates.

A change order with Vieth Construction Corporation, of Cedar Falls, for an increase of $3,163 for the Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza renovation project.

Resolutions on the completion of multiple projects including the East Shaulis Road trail extension; Commercial Street, Katoski Drive and Hawkeye Road right turn lane reconstruction; and the Sergeant Road trail bridges number two and three replacement projects.

A memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to implement a residential tree program.