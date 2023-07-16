WATERLOO — A developer who plans to build a senior housing complex will ask the City Council rezone more than four acres of land Monday.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.
Ridgeway Heights LLC, doing business as San Marnan Heights Senior Living, wants to rezone land located east of 815 Tower Park Drive for the complex.
The proposed complex would be three stories with 110 units. The first floor would include 14 memory care units, 15 common areas, administration and service areas and a handful of other apartment units. Unit sizes range from studio to two-bedroom. Some of the common areas include dining rooms, a cafe, an ice cream parlor, a wellness center, a spa, a salon and exam rooms and clinics.
On the second floor, the complex would mostly be apartments but it will also have a theater and activity rooms. The third floor is almost entirely apartment units.
No information was given about the cost of a development agreement. A public hearing will be held on the rezoning request, one of seven coming before the council.
Another public hearing will be held on a proposal to take additional action for the authorization of a loan, disbursement agreement and issuance of a little more than $4 million in sewer revenue capital loan notes from the State of Iowa Revolving Fund Loan.
Another of the hearings is for the sale and conveyance of city-owned property for $1 located at the southeast corner of Leversee Road and Hyper Drive. If approved, a development agreement with 3 Stooges, LLC, will allow for the construction of a new 50,000 square foot warehouse. The building has an assessed value of $1.45 million and would have tax rebates of five years at 50%.
The council will also consider:
- Approving the completion of the fiscal year 2022 street reconstruction program at a cost of $4.3 million.
- Renewing a liquor license for Flirt’s Gentlemens Club, 319 Jefferson St.
Prior to the regular meeting, there will be a work session at 4:15 p.m. to discuss dilapidated housing.
