WATERLOO — Residents will get the opportunity to speak at a few public hearings taking place during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.
There will be five public hearings. The first one is to review and approve a bid for interior renovations at the Waterloo Public Library. This came before the council in August, when the only bid was rejected due to being over the engineer’s estimate.
The estimate is $270,000 and the only bid to be read on Monday is for $289,700 from Woodruff Construction in Waterloo.
The council could also approve a sale and conveyance of property at 3921 Midway Drive, which was deemed abandoned by Iowa Code 657A. The city sent out a request for proposal to rehabilitate or redevelop the property. The resolution is to approve a development agreement with Dustin Arends of Arends Investments in the amount of $15,000.
Arends plans to demolish the existing home and build a new duplex with an estimated sale price of each unit as $300,000.
Two public hearings will be held over the fiscal year 2024 sidewalk repair assessment program for zone three. The first will be to approve the proposed construction, fix the value of lots and to adopt a schedule and estimate of costs.
The council could also approve a bid for the sidewalk repair assessment program in the amount of $171,241 to Brock Even Construction LLC, of Jesup. There were three bids, all under the engineer’s estimate of $299,952.
The fifth hearing will be for a resolution awarding a bid for a prefabricated shelter at 3233 Ansborough Ave. The only bid is from CellSite Solutions, of Cedar Rapids, for $121,500. There was no engineer’s estimate listed or any other details about the project.
The council could also:
Approve a resolution stating the city will not use eminent domain powers for the installation of fiber optics.
Approve a resolution approving the completion of the fiscal year 2022 Hyper Drive R.I.S.E. project in the amount of $1.3 million. The work was done by Peterson Contractors, Inc., of Reinbeck.
Pass an ordinance establishing a sidewalk cafe program.
With the boom in popularity of pickleball around the country and especially the Cedar Valley, I was wondering if the city of Waterloo plans on creating outdoor pickleball courts? Cedar Falls has them, so we were wondering what plans Waterloo City Council has made regarding this increasingly popular form of indoor/outdoor recreation?
Recently, I lost my mother to COVID. I miss her so much! I am writing in hopes this message will reach some of these women who use a public restroom and then leave without washing their hands. You know who you are! You are oh-so “nasty!”
It is people like you as to why this COVID is not going anywhere! You women should be ashamed of yourselves leaving the restroom without washing your hands! That’s just plain nasty!
Pam Berumez, Waterloo
Conversion therapy
Conversion therapy sounds like something pushed by the conservative Republican religious bigots. To force a person into being something that person doesn’t want to be is tyrannical. Its like forcing a surgeon to become a bookkeeper, or to force a cook into becoming a truck driver, or visa versa. They should be allowed to be whatever they want to be. Also, if school teachers are forbidden to teach the full truth about American history, such as the cruelty, murder, and theft that was done to the Native American Indians, slavery done to the Blacks, and imprisonment done to the Japanese Americans, to suppress the truth is to promote a lie! Nowadays we’re suppose to believe lies. We’re suppose to believe there was voter fraud, Trump won the election, there’s no climate change, a seat belt will save you from all harm. The bigger liar a political candidate is, the more popular and well liked that person is, and the religionists support such a person, and lies.
Herman Lenz, Sumner
